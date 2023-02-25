Create

“He should get vice-captaincy not just in Tests but in ODIs as well” – Harbhajan Singh on Ravindra Jadeja

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 25, 2023 13:01 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 17 wickets and scored 96 runs in two Tests of the ongoing series against Australia.

Harbhajan Singh wants Team India to appoint all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as Rohit Sharma’s deputy ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Amid growing talks about KL Rahul’s place in the XI, the former off-spinner said that Jadeja is certain to play regardless of the conditions – India or overseas.

The veteran also believes that Jadeja will be a perfect fit for the vice-captaincy role in the 50-over format ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

“If you look at his performance, his batting has been come good. He should get vice-captaincy not just in Tests but in ODIs as well. I don’t think there’s a better option.”

He continued:

“You should have a vice-captain who plays in the XI. He should be on the team despite Indian or overseas conditions. I think Ravindra Jadeja is one such player. He should be given vice-captaincy. He has been continuously performing and is part of the team as a senior player.”

Meanwhile, Rahul has been stripped of his vice-captaincy in Tests following his repeated failures in the ongoing four-Test series. So far, Rahul has scored 38 runs in three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

🚨 REPORTS 🚨👉 KL Rahul removed as India's vice-captain ahead of the last two tests vs Australia 🇦🇺👉 Rohit Sharma will pick India's vice-captain for the last two tests if needed 🇮🇳#BGT2023 https://t.co/rJLhvuw54l

“Yes, Ben Stokes is one player who is in the same league” – Harbhajan Singh calls Ravindra Jadeja as world’s best all-rounder

Harbhajan Singh reckons that Ravindra Jadeja is currently the best all-rounder in world cricket. He feels that England captain Ben Stokes is the only player in the same league when it comes to performances across all three departments.

He said:

“He has a lot of experience and his reputation both with both bat and ball is very good. I don’t think anyone is a better all-rounder than Jadeja in world cricket. Yes, Ben Stokes is one player who is in the same league.”
youtube-cover

Jadeja won the Player of the Match awards in the first two Tests against Australia. So far, he has picked up 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. The southpaw also scored 96 runs, including a half-century.

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...