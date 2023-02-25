“He should get vice-captaincy not just in Tests but in ODIs as well” – Harbhajan Singh on Ravindra Jadeja

Harbhajan Singh wants Team India to appoint all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as Rohit Sharma’s deputy ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Amid growing talks about KL Rahul’s place in the XI, the former off-spinner said that Jadeja is certain to play regardless of the conditions – India or overseas.

The veteran also believes that Jadeja will be a perfect fit for the vice-captaincy role in the 50-over format ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh said:

“If you look at his performance, his batting has been come good. He should get vice-captaincy not just in Tests but in ODIs as well. I don’t think there’s a better option.”

He continued:

“You should have a vice-captain who plays in the XI. He should be on the team despite Indian or overseas conditions. I think Ravindra Jadeja is one such player. He should be given vice-captaincy. He has been continuously performing and is part of the team as a senior player.”

Meanwhile, Rahul has been stripped of his vice-captaincy in Tests following his repeated failures in the ongoing four-Test series. So far, Rahul has scored 38 runs in three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Yes, Ben Stokes is one player who is in the same league” – Harbhajan Singh calls Ravindra Jadeja as world’s best all-rounder

Harbhajan Singh reckons that Ravindra Jadeja is currently the best all-rounder in world cricket. He feels that England captain Ben Stokes is the only player in the same league when it comes to performances across all three departments.

He said:

“He has a lot of experience and his reputation both with both bat and ball is very good. I don’t think anyone is a better all-rounder than Jadeja in world cricket. Yes, Ben Stokes is one player who is in the same league.”

Jadeja won the Player of the Match awards in the first two Tests against Australia. So far, he has picked up 17 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. The southpaw also scored 96 runs, including a half-century.

