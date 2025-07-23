"He gets trolled so much, but is praised as much" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that KL Rahul has had a love-hate relationship with Indian fans. He highlighted that the stylish batter has been criticized and praised almost equally.

India trail England 2-1 in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy heading into the fourth Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. KL Rahul has scored 375 runs at an average of 62.50 in six innings in the first three Tests.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rahul has received brickbats and plaudits in equal measure.

"KL Rahul is slightly misunderstood. He gets trolled so much, but is praised as much. He gets trolled because he plays slow. Even now, people are stuck on November 19, 2023. In Tests, his numbers away from home are excellent. I think he has scored 10 centuries now, and only one has come in India," he said (3:20).

Chopra highlighted that the Karnataka batter has a below-par Test average despite performing well as an opener in tough overseas conditions.

"Opening is the toughest job to do in SENA countries. People go there and lose their jobs, but this guy has consistently scored runs there. He has started the series very well many times, but then there is a dip in form. If your average is 35 after so many Test matches, there is a slight problem for sure," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul needs to maintain his form throughout the series and perform better in home conditions.

"If he were to maintain his form throughout the series, he would be one of the finest. Everyone says he bats clean, but consistency becomes an issue, and a big series in that. He has started well now. You nail the series, and you will be remembered in a very different fashion. An average of 35 doesn't suit him. He will also have to find a way to score runs on the slow, dusty Indian pitches," Chopra elaborated.

KL Rahul has aggregated 3632 runs at an average of 35.26 in 61 Tests. He has scored 1149 runs at an average of 39.62 in 20 Tests in India and 2483 runs at an average of 33.55 in 41 Tests away from home.

"Very few people can do it" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's ODI performances

KL Rahul has amassed 3043 runs at an average of 49.08 in 79 ODI innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul for adjusting his game to a middle-order position in ODIs.

"In ODIs, assuming he had played as an opener only, and had held onto his spot, he would have been very, very good. However, he has been moved up and down the order, and has got set down the order. His average is close to 50. It's difficult as you learn to caress the ball as a Test opener, but as soon as you start going below No. 4 in ODIs, you need to muscle the ball. He has done that. Very few people can do it," he said (7:30).

However, the analyst acknowledged that Rahul hasn't lived up to expectations in T20s and opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) batter has been misunderstood and underformed a little.

"In T20s, he is someone who stops himself. He doesn't live up to his ability. He needs to change that. Some amount of criticism is legit. Sometimes he puts too much pressure on himself. It seems like the entire world's problems are on his head. That is something only he can rectify. He is slightly misunderstood and slightly underperforming," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul has aggregated 2265 runs at a strike rate of 139.12 in 68 T20I innings. He has scored 8125 runs at a strike rate of 136.69 in 226 T20 innings, receiving criticism for his conservative approach while playing for India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

