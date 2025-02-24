“He is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds” - Former India opener’s huge prediction on Virat Kohli after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu has backed Virat Kohli to score at least 10 more centuries after his heroics against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Kohli delivered for India in a run-chase once again, scoring 100* off 111 deliveries to help the side complete a comfortable six-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

It was his 51st ODI century, a fourth in the format against Pakistan, and an incredible 82nd ton across formats. Kohli is trailing only his former Indian teammate Sachin Tendulkar (100) in overall centuries.

Talking to Star Sports about Kohli's future, Sidhu said [via India Today]:

"After this hundred, I can say it with conviction, he will play for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That you can take it from me."

He added:

"You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket. 99 innings, an average of 89.6 in successful chases, that means that, you know, he handles pressure. He does not allow pressure to affect him and the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that that's the hallmark of a great."

Kohli also became the third batter (after Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara) to enter the 14,000 runs club in ODIs during his knock against Pakistan.

"Gets his head on top of the ball and he's cover driving beautifully, you know he's back" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on Virat Kohli

Kohli was back to his fluent best in the run-chase against Pakistan [Credit: Getty]

Navjot Sidhu believes Virat Kohli playing his trademark cover drive to perfection is an indicator that the champion batter is back to his best. The 36-year-old smashed seven glorious boundaries in his innings, including the one to complete his century and take India over the line.

"If I look at Sachin Tendulkar, it was always the backfoot punch that he would give, with those 10 grips on the bat. Look at Gavaskar, the straight drive and you look at Virat Kohli, and when he gets his head on top of the ball and he's cover driving beautifully, you know he's back. You know he's back," Sidhu said in the same discussion.

He added:

"If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives. You know that this is the Virat Kohli, and to me it's not Virat Kohli scored runs, it's the character that he exhibited when, when everybody was criticising him. That's when someone should hold his fort and say, I'm coming back."

Kohli's heroics helped India make two straight wins — against Bangladesh and Pakistan — to start the 2025 Champions Trophy. They are almost certain to finish in the top two of Group A and qualify for the semifinals.

