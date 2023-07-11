“He gives freedom to all players to back their game” - Ajinkya Rahane on playing under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has praised skipper Rohit Sharma, describing him as a leader who not only gives freedom to players but also backs them. According to Rahane, these are qualities of a good captain.

There were high hopes for Rohit when he took over as India’s full-time captain from Virat Kohli last year, particularly considering his exceptional record as a leader for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, under Rohit, India lost the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC).

Rohit has come under fire for his captaincy, with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar recently expressing disappointment over India’s performance under his leadership. Rahane, however, had words of praise for Rohit the captain.

“Playing under Rohit feels very good. The WTC final was my first game under Rohit. He gives freedom to all players to back their game. This is the sign of a good captain. Our equation is really good,” Rahane said at a press conference ahead of India’s first Test against West Indies in Dominica.

While Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Rahane are part of the West Indies Tests, there is no place for Cheteshwar Pujara, India’s seasoned No. 3 batter.

Rahane, who has been re-appointed as vice-captain for the West Indies Tests, asserted that it’s an opportunity for someone else to make a mark.

“Definitely, there is an opportunity for whoever will be playing in place of Pujara. Great opportunity for that individual to do well. I am not sure who is going to play at No. 3, but whoever will play, I am sure that guy will do well. All the players are pretty much experienced. They did well and are batting well at the moment," Rahane said.

With Rohit and Shubman Gill set to open the innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Yashasvi Jaiswal could bat at No. 3.

“Siraj is there as a senior bowler” - Rahane on Mohammed Shami’s absence

While Pujara has been left out among batters, senior pacer Mohammed Shami has been given a rest.

On the inexperience in the bowling department, Rahane asserted that Mohammed Siraj can be considered a senior bowler, adding that others have the ability to do well.

“Just like it’s a great opportunity for the batter who will bat at No. 3, again, for the fast bowler who is going to play in place of Shami… Siraj is there as a senior bowler. Jaydev [Unadkat] is really experienced. Other two guys are also pretty much experienced; they have been doing really well. So, it’s an opportunity for everyone to do well,” Rahane said.

On Shami’s absence, the middle-order batter explained:

“Mohammed Shami is a senior bowler. He did really well for us, but obviously you need to give rest. There’s a long season ahead, so great opportunity for guys who’ll get an opportunity. I am sure they’ll do well.”

Apart from Siraj and Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, and Mukesh Kumar are the other pace bowling options in the Test squad for the West Indies series.

