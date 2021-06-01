"He gives the required push" - Harmanpreet Kaur throws light on her hopes from Ramesh Powar

Indian women's cricket team's Test deputy and T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes head coach Ramesh Powar is very ambitious and gives the required push to achieve bigger success.

The women's side will play a one-off Test match starting June 16 in Bristol followed by three WODIs and the same number of WT20Is.

In an interaction with ANI, Harmanpreet Kaur is excited to play under Ramesh Powar, with whom she enjoyed a good rapport during Powar's first stint as head coach.

"Ramesh sir gets involved in the team at all times and makes an effort to know the players' strengths, weaknesses, fears, etc, and tries to work on them. He is very ambitious and that helps the team get the required push from a very experienced person," said Harmanpreet.

Ramesh Powar was reinstated as the head coach of the Indian women's team in place of WV Raman. The former India spinner led the women's team to new heights during his previous tenure as head coach but was sacked after a public fall-out with Mithali Raj.

The upcoming tour of England will be Powar's first assignment with the women's side on his return.

I have learnt to be patient from Mithali di - Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has played most of her international cricket under Mithali Raj. The cricketer from Punjab said that she has learned to be patient over the years.

"Mithali di is the most experienced in our team and from her, I have learnt to be patient on the field. She tried to stay calm at most times and that reflects on her personal performance," Harmanpreet added.

After the tour of England, the Indian women's team will also travel to Australia for a day-night Test followed by three WODIs and three WT20Is in October.