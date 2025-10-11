“He could go on to score 300 or 350” - Former cricketer’s massive prediction for Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Day 2 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has stated that opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could score a triple century in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies. The match began on Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Opting to bat first, the hosts ended the opening day in a commanding position at 318/2 after 90 overs, with Jaiswal remaining unbeaten on 173 off 253 balls, including 22 fours. Following the day’s play, Kaif, during his YouTube live session, stated that the young southpaw could go on to score 300 or even 350 runs. He said:

“Since he has grown up playing T20 cricket, he has an excellent understanding of when and how to hit big shots. I think he could even go on to score 300 or 350 the way he’s batting right now. His strike rate usually hovers around 66 to 70 as an opener, which is quite impressive. In fact, if you compare him to Sehwag or any other opener, Jaiswal currently bats at a faster rate than all of them.”

The 44-year-old further mentioned that even if Yashasvi Jaiswal falls short of a triple century on Day 2, he is the one most likely to break Virender Sehwag’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian in a Test innings (319). Kaif added:

“Tomorrow presents a great opportunity for him to break Sehwag’s record, as the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium are excellent for batting. The ball is coming on nicely, there’s hardly any turn, and nothing much is happening for the bowlers. So, tomorrow is a big chance. But even if he misses it, I feel Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only batter among the current lot who poses a real threat to Virender Sehwag’s record. Sehwag’s highest score as an opener was 319, and it’s Jaiswal who seems most likely to break that mark. You can note that down.”

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s highest Test score to date is an unbeaten 214, recorded against England in 2024 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

“I can already see him carving out his place among the greats of the game” - Mohammad Kaif’s high praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal

During the same interaction, Mohammad Kaif lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal’s temperament and technique, highlighting how he skillfully handled the deliveries outside off stump on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies, saying:

“In seaming conditions or when the new ball is moving, he’s smart enough to understand that he needs to give himself time early on. That’s what makes him a proper Test player, knowing when to leave the ball outside the off stump. Even in this Test match, he was tested heavily with deliveries outside off, but he didn’t chase them. That’s the essence of Test cricket, understanding technique, knowing which length to attack, when to settle in, and recognizing when a bowler is bowling a good spell or when the ball is moving.”

Kaif further noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal could go on to represent India for the next two decades, adding that his Test numbers after 26 matches are already comparable to those of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He remarked:

“If you look at his record, 26 Test matches so far, his numbers are already close to those of the greats. I was checking, his stats at this stage are very similar to those of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli after their first 26 Tests. That shows we’re witnessing a player who can represent India for the next 15 to 20 years. He has a deep hunger for runs, shaped by the tough circumstances he’s come through. A lot of hard work, sacrifice, and discipline have brought him here. I can already see him carving out his place among the greats of the game.”

In his ongoing 48th Test innings, the southpaw has piled up 2,418 runs at an outstanding average of 53.73, featuring 12 half-centuries and seven centuries.

