“He should have gone for it” – Dinesh Karthik echoes Rohit Sharma's sentiments on Washington Sundar’s catch attempt 

Dinesh Karthik reckons Rohit Sharma and Co. looked brilliant on the field for large swathes but faded in the second half of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). The senior wicket-keeper batter pointed out that Mehidy Hasan's multiple dropped catches by Team India cost the visitors the game.

With Bangladesh requiring 30 runs with one wicket in hand, Washington Sundar did not attempt to take Mehidy’s catch at third man in the 43rd over bowled by Shardul Thakur. It seemed the all-rounder lost the ball under the night sky as it landed just a few yards ahead of him.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“Let’s not forget the catch that Virat Kohli took, a phenomenal catch to get rid of Shakib Al Hasan. Very good catch by KL Rahul as well, off Litton Das.”

He continued:

“Two good moments, but obviously KL Rahul dropped towards the end and Washington not coming (to take the catch). He should have gone for it. We left a couple of boundaries towards the end.”

The incident took place off the very next delivery after Rahul had given Mehidy his first lifeline by dropping a sitter at square-leg. The Indian fielders looked sloppy in the last few overs.

The visitors looked good to win the game, but that wasn't to be, as Bangladesh's last-wicket pair of Miraz and Mustafizur Rehman added 51 runs to script a memorable win.

“It’s important to learn how to handle those pressure situations” – Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma feels his team must learn to handle pressure situations after Mehidy and Mustafizur helped Bangladesh snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The duo shared an unbeaten 51-run partnership for the last wicket to take the hosts home.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Sharma said:

“The genes are there. These guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure situations. Hopefully, we change things around in the next game.”

He held the batters responsible for the loss, as India were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs.

KL Rahul was the only batter who stood out for the Men in Blue, scoring 73 off 70, which gave the visitors some runs to put up a fight. Rohit Sharma concluded:

“It wasn’t enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made the difference. The pitch was a bit challenging. The odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses. We are used to such types of conditions.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now have to come out firing on all cylinders in the must-win second ODI on Wednesday (December 7) at the same venue.

