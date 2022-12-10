"He is too good a player to miss out on three out of three occasions"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli will come good in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The former Indian skipper hasn't had a great series so far, having made scores of just nine and five in the first two games.

However, Kohli has always had the knack of stepping up when the odds are against him and India will need him to fire in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma. Chopra also reckons that the pitch in Chattogram will be better for batting compared to the one that was in Mirpur.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Virat Kohli:

"We just haven't had an opportunity to praise Kohli's batting in this series so far. However, I am hoping that the pitch is better for batting and that we will get to see Kohli among the runs again. He is too good a player to miss out on three out of three occasions."

Expect Shreyas Iyer to do well: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the way Shreyas Iyer has performed in ODI cricket of late. The Mumbai-born batter brought up yet another half-century in the second ODI and it seemed like he would take his team home til the time he was at the crease.

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy 🏏 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐓! Shreyas Iyer is proving his class whenever he could with the bat. His in the second ODI kept our hopes alive.



Here's hoping to see him blast off with the bat again tomorrow!



Getty • #BANvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy 🏏 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐓! Shreyas Iyer is proving his class whenever he could with the bat. Hisin the second ODI kept our hopes alive.Here's hoping to see him blast off with the bat again tomorrow!Getty • #ShreyasIyer 💪🏏 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐓! Shreyas Iyer is proving his class whenever he could with the bat. His 8️⃣2️⃣ in the second ODI kept our hopes alive.👏 Here's hoping to see him blast off with the bat again tomorrow!📷 Getty • #ShreyasIyer #BANvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/KYd8f0kAOr

Showering praise on Iyer, Chopra stated:

"Shreyas Iyer's stature in ODI cricket is increasing with each passing day. He might not get to bat at No.3 in this game, but he will come in at No.4 and you can expect him to do well."

India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

