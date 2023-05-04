"He got a bit angry about it" - Kuldeep Yadav recalls the moment when he 'bit' Shikhar Dhawan and made him angry

Indian wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made some wonderful memories with a number of teammates whenever he has represented the Men in Blue. He has a great equation with the seniors in the team and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan is one of them.

Dhawan is known to have a jolly personality and is often seen in posts on social media sharing some hilarious moments with youngsters in the team. However, Kuldeep once angered Dhawan ahead of India's 2019 ODI World Cup warm-up game against Bangadesh.

On the show "Breakfast with Champions," here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say while recalling that particular incident involving him and Shikhar Dhawan:

"Shiki Paaji is very friendly and sometimes tries to pull the leg of his teammates too. Before the World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh, he walked past me and pulled my ears. I instinctively bit him and he got a bit angry about it."

Kuldeep Yadav on his bond with Rohit Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav has been vocal in the past about how Rohit Sharma has helped him get back to his best post his comeback from injury. In the aforementioned "Breakfast with Champions" episode, he opened up on the conversations he had with the Indian captain when the duo were together at the NCA.

On this, Kuldeep stated:

"Rohit Bhaiya always wanted me to work on that (increasing pace) and when I was at the NCA, he came to me and said, 'I don't know how you would do it, but I want you to do this. Take any bowling coach and bring this change.'

"I always convince him for taking DRS, but just look away if the ball is missing the stumps (laughs)."

Ever since Kuldeep has worked on bowling quicker through the air, there has been a marked change in his accuracy. Batters have also found it more difficult to pick him.

He has reaped the rewards for the same in the ongoing Indian Premier League season as well. While the left-armer has taken only eight wickets in nine matches for the Delhi Capitals, he has an economy rate of just 6.74.

