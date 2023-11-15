"He has got the hunger for hundreds" - Sunil Gavaskar expects Shubman Gill to score century if he gets off to flying start in World Cup semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar expects Shubman Gill to score a century if he gets off to a flying start in the 2023 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

The two sides lock horns at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Wednesday in the first last-four clash. Gill is the only batter in India's top five not to have scored a century in the World Cup.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Gavaskar was asked whether Gill will look to end his wait for a century in the semifinal, to which he responded:

"At the Wankhede Stadium, which is a batting paradise most of the time. So whether India is batting first or second, Shubman Gill gets off to a flying start, then you can expect that he will get to a hundred."

The former India captain added:

"He has been getting out in the fifties, which is a little bit of a surprise to me because he has got the hunger for hundreds. He has already got five hundreds in the year so far. Maybe he has saved the best for last."

Gill has amassed 1500 runs, with the help of five centuries and eight half-centuries, at an excellent average of 62.50 in 27 ODIs this year. However, he has not been at the top of his game in the World Cup, aggregating 270 runs in seven innings at an average of 38.57.

"He was in great difficulty" - Mohammad Kaif praises Shubman Gill for delivering the goods after recovering from dengue

Shubman Gill missed India's first two World Cup games because of dengue. (P/C: AP)

Mohammad Kaif was asked whether Shubman Gill will be oozing confidence after playing a 92-run knock in India's last game at the Wankhede and scoring a half-century against the Netherlands as well. He responded:

"He was in great difficulty, he was ill. He lost five kgs, he got dengue. He was not fully fit but got an opportunity to play. He got out at the start but made a very good comeback. The 92-run knock you spoke about was fantastic."

The former India cricketer expects the stylish batter to feel at home at the Wankhede:

"He is a classy batter. He waits for the ball and then plays, meets it close to the body. He doesn't throw his bat forward. You want to be technically correct against New Zealand, and Gill can do that job. He has form as well and he plays well on bouncy pitches like the Wankhede."

Gill scored a run-a-ball 92 in India's league-stage game against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. His other two half-centuries in the tournament also came on batting-friendly surfaces against Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Pune and Bengaluru respectively.

