"He could have got Lara's record" - England legend's stunning statement on Shubman Gill post ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England pacer and legend Stuart Broad believes India captain Shubman Gill could have gotten Brian Lara's record the way he was batting in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston. The game concluded with India registering a mammoth 336-run victory to level the series 1-1.

Shubman Gill scored a double hundred in the first innings, making 269 runs off 387 balls. Talking on 'For The Love Of Cricket' Podcast, Broad reckoned that Gill could have got 400. Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Tests, having scored an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

"I think India were ten out of ten. Sometimes in Test match cricket, when you get such a one-sided result, it's easy to be critical of the other team which is England at this time, but India were just superb. Shubman Gill 269, honestly it looked like he could have got Lara's record. He was just cruising. It didn't look like anything could trouble him. Goodness me that move to four, spent most of his career opening the batting, moved to number four since Kohli has retired and gone to a hundred, big double, big 150. Looks like he's got no weaknesses at all," the England legend said. (5:39)

Gill also scored 161 off 162 balls in the second innings, truly leading from the front. He was also awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his scintillating performance with the bat throughout the second Test.

England will be disappointed, says Broad

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad opined that England would be disappointed with the way they went about their batting in the second Test, particularly in the second innings. The hosts were set a target of 608 in the final innings.

They had to bat out 80 overs on the final day with ten overs lost to rain. However, they failed to do so and were bowled out for 271 in the final innings, surviving just 68.1 overs in total.

"England could have drawn it (Test). They had to bat 80-odd overs due to the rain. I think they'll be a bit disappointed they didn't manage to do that. There was nothing in the surface that was a really sort of worn fifth- day pitch. They'll be disappointed they didn't show little more craft in the defense," he said. (7:52)

The two teams will now head to Lord's, where the third Test of the five-match series will begin on Thursday, July 10.

