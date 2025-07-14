“He hadn’t been beaten that many times in the whole series” - Former cricketer’s brutal remark on Shubman Gill in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised by skipper Shubman Gill's tentative batting in the final session on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Manjrekar believes the heated exchanges between him and England opener Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3 affected the Indian captain's batting.
The 25-year-old entered the Lord's Test in record-breaking form, scoring 585 runs in the first two Tests at an incredible average of over 146. However, after scoring only 16 runs in the first innings of the ongoing third Test, Gill looked out of sorts on the fourth evening before being dismissed for a nine-ball six.
Talking on ESPN Cricinfo after play on Day 4, Manjrekar said about the Indian captain (3:30):
"He was beaten four times (in his nine-ball stay) and he hadn't been beaten that many times in the whole series. I am sure that at least at this stage of his career, despite a short sample size, what happened on the evening of Day 3 has to be the reason why he looked so tentative in this final session."
He continued:
"Because with the form and ability he has, his entire body language and just missing balls had a lot to do with the kind of climate and the vibe he got from the fielders around him."
Gill's dismissal proved costly as India finished Day 4 on a shaky 58/4 in their run chase of 193. Despite his poor batting display in the Lord's Test, the Indian skipper still boasts excellent numbers in the series with 607 runs at an average of over 101.
"He has got two spinners and these aren't part-timers" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shubman Gill's captaincy
Sanjay Manjrekar believes Shubman Gill must utilize his spinners more often and not treat them as back-up options. Manjrekar's remarks came after Washington Sundar became India's surprise hero on Day 4 with game-changing figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs.
Three of Sundar's four wickets included the big scalps of Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Ben Stokes.
"He is a new captain and a young captain who has done brilliantly so far in this series. But, Shubman Gill must make a note of this - that he has got two spinners and these aren't part-timers. He is not too keen to go to the spinners and gets pre-occupied with the seamers. He finally went to Washingston Sundar almost like a last resort," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source).
Sundar's brilliant spell helped India restrict England to a sub-200 total in their second innings after the hosts reached 154/4.
