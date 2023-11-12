"He hasn’t done a bad job" - Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson advocate for Marnus Labuschagne's retention for 2023 World Cup semifinal

Former Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson reckon Marnus Labuschagne should be retained over all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the 2023 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata on Thursday.

Ponting and Watson said that the middle-order batter has made useful contributions with the bat and is a must in the knockouts.

Stoinis, who has played six games in the 2023 World Cup, has managed only 87 runs, with a best of 35. The 34-year-old has also struggled with the ball, picking up four wickets at 35.75. With Cameron Green also in the mix, Australia are likely to face more selection issues ahead of the knockouts.

Ponting reckons Australia have work to do to address their middle-overs struggles and that Labuschagne should keep his place. As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Tasmanian said:

"If you’re going to win the World Cup, you’re going to have to fix those overs 11 to 40, because so far in the tournament they’ve lost 12 more wickets in that period of time in the tournament than what India have through the whole tournament.

"India have only lost 20 wickets through that phase. I probably would (retain Labuschagne). I mean even today we’ve seen Australia have gone to Mitchell Marsh’s bowling before they used Stoinis."

Ponting observed that Labuschagne has exeeded expectations in the tournament by scoring some valuable runs.

"If Steve Smith had passed his fitness test, which he didn’t, then Labuschagne was the one missing out and Stoinis was staying in the side. But if you actually look at the numbers through this series, he hasn’t done a bad job, second leading run scorer ... and I know the most important phase for Australia through this tournament they haven’t got right yet is their middle order batting. They haven’t got that right, and they need to fix that quickly."

The South African-born player chipped in with invaluable contributions against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England. The right-hander has compiled a decent 286 runs in eight games at 35.75 but needs to improve his strike rate of 77.09.

"He’s got the ability to be able to handle a moving ball" - Shane Watson on Marnus Labuschagne

Shane Watson (Image Credits: Twitter)

Watson echoed Ponting's views, saying that Labuschagne's Test batting skills will come into play when there are two new balls swinging under the lights, especially when chasing.

The Queenslander said:

"He’s someone who has done a very good job for Australia throughout this World Cup, and as well Marcus Stoinis hasn’t set this World Cup alight yet. What we’ve seen in this World Cup, is if Australia end up batting second in a semifinal, that period with those two new balls swinging around, you do need your best technically equipped batters who can handle that moving ball.

"Marnus Labuschagne, with the Test skills, he’s got the ability to be able to handle a moving ball. There is a chance that Australia will have to bat second under lights, and he’s done a very good job of that throughout this tournament."

After losing their first two games in the 2023 World Cup, Australia have won seven in a row.