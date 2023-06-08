"He is not huge wicket anymore"- Frustrated fans slam Virat Kohli for another failure in England during WTC Final

Star batter Virat Kohli couldn't quite build on his start for Team India as he was dismissed for just 14 on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Thursday.

Pacer Mitchell Starc got a delivery from good length to jump higher than Kohli had expected. The former Indian captain tried to defend it, but the extra bounce meant that the ball just kissed his gloves and was lobbed to Steve Smith, who completed a great catch at second slip.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see a big-match player like Virat Kohli fall at such a crucial juncture in the game. Some also trolled him for his dismissal. Here are some of the reactions:

Er virat singh @Rajnish05133935 Kohli is a 'magician’ because he disappears when we need him most Kohli is a 'magician’ because he disappears when we need him most https://t.co/z9DbmOStEH

viroot @topgun_mav11 Decade of losing by Rohit and Kohli.

Part of all losses. Decade of losing by Rohit and Kohli. Part of all losses.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

the master of knockouts, the King stands by his name

Just like his fellow top order batters he also gone for 14 runs #WTC23Final Virat Kohli the man of big matches,the master of knockouts, the King stands by his nameJust like his fellow top order batters he also gone for 14 runs Virat Kohli the man of big matches,the master of knockouts, the King stands by his name🔥🔥Just like his fellow top order batters he also gone for 14 runs😍 #WTC23Final https://t.co/XU861aee0W

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Story of our two big names in Knockouts So Far



Rohit Sharma : In Knockouts So Far-



No Bangladesh No Party



Kohli in Knockouts So Far-



Has rarely performed in Knockout games of Longer formats Story of our two big names in Knockouts So Far Rohit Sharma : In Knockouts So Far-No Bangladesh No PartyKohli in Knockouts So Far-Has rarely performed in Knockout games of Longer formats

Wingo (CSK) @india_wing

(Ignor his flat track knock of Ahemdabad)

#WTCFinal2023

#INDvAUS Kohli should retire from test cricket. He loves test cricket but now it's over. His struggle in test cricket has been very long. He can still manage in odi but test is over.(Ignor his flat track knock of Ahemdabad) Kohli should retire from test cricket. He loves test cricket but now it's over. His struggle in test cricket has been very long. He can still manage in odi but test is over.(Ignor his flat track knock of Ahemdabad) #WTCFinal2023#INDvAUS

DK @CricCrazyDK



No human being in history can play it. It's literally unplayable. @ICC Starc's ball to Kohli was 141 kmph,it swung 1.15 degrees and then bounced 10 cm above normal. It pitched on 6.89m length on middle-and-leg stump.The total reaction time to from release to interception was 0.26 secNo human being in history can play it. It's literally unplayable. @ICC Starc's ball to Kohli was 141 kmph,it swung 1.15 degrees and then bounced 10 cm above normal. It pitched on 6.89m length on middle-and-leg stump.The total reaction time to from release to interception was 0.26 secNo human being in history can play it. It's literally unplayable.

Kruti @kruti904040 @ICC Tell me one reason to support this Indian cricket team so called ipl players @ICC Tell me one reason to support this Indian cricket team so called ipl players

Virat Kohli and others couldn't capitalize on their start

India did well on Day 2 to restrict Australia to 469, and there was a glimmer of hope that they could bat well in their first innings and stay in the game. However, it wasn't to be, as India's top order was once again found vulnerable to the moving ball.

Captain Rohit Sharma was trapped in front as he was caught on the crease. The dismissals of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were almost identical, as both decided to leave the length ball outside off-stump, only for the ball to jag back off the seam and disturb the timber.

One may argue that it was just Virat Kohli who probably got an incredibly difficult ball to handle, but the star batter could have probably avoided gloving it had he not premeditated the forward press.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have somewhat kept India in the game through a spirited partnership, and they will be hoping that the two continue to score runs and get as close to Australia's first innings score as possible. Australia still seem to be in the driver's seat.

