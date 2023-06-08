"He is not huge wicket anymore"- Frustrated fans slam Virat Kohli for another failure in England during WTC Final

Star batter Virat Kohli couldn't quite build on his start for Team India as he was dismissed for just 14 on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Thursday.
Pacer Mitchell Starc got a delivery from good length to jump higher than Kohli had expected. The former Indian captain tried to defend it, but the extra bounce meant that the ball just kissed his gloves and was lobbed to Steve Smith, who completed a great catch at second slip.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see a big-match player like Virat Kohli fall at such a crucial juncture in the game. Some also trolled him for his dismissal. Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli and others couldn't capitalize on their start
India did well on Day 2 to restrict Australia to 469, and there was a glimmer of hope that they could bat well in their first innings and stay in the game. However, it wasn't to be, as India's top order was once again found vulnerable to the moving ball.
Captain Rohit Sharma was trapped in front as he was caught on the crease. The dismissals of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were almost identical, as both decided to leave the length ball outside off-stump, only for the ball to jag back off the seam and disturb the timber.
One may argue that it was just Virat Kohli who probably got an incredibly difficult ball to handle, but the star batter could have probably avoided gloving it had he not premeditated the forward press.
Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have somewhat kept India in the game through a spirited partnership, and they will be hoping that the two continue to score runs and get as close to Australia's first innings score as possible. Australia still seem to be in the driver's seat.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.