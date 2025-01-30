Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, in a video narrative with Sportskeeda that is currently doing the rounds, mentioned a funny story of Sachin Tendulkar's that took place during the final of the 1990-91 Ranji Trophy between Mumbai and Haryana at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In one of the most interesting matches of all time, Haryana beat Mumbai after the latter fell short of the target set by the former by two runs. In the fourth innings, Mumbai were set 355 to win, but eventually got all out for 352.

The legendary Dilip Vengsarkar remained unbeaten on 139 at the end of the fourth innings for Mumbai but could not take his team over the line. Manjrekar, in the video narrative with Sportskeeda, mentioned how Vengsarkar cried afterwards.

In the same video, Manjrekar also spoke about how he could not watch much of the final due to a rule that a young Sachin Tendulkar had imposed on them. At one point, Vengsarkar and Abey Kuruvilla were building a fine partnership, and Tendulkar stated that no one sitting in the dressing room must move.

"Sachin Tendulkar was quite young then, and he said that none of us who had got out and were in the dressing room must move from our places. This was done with the hope that luck would remain in our favor and that the partnership between Vengsarkar and Kuruvilla would continue and lead us to victory. He insisted everybody sit in their places," said Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar did not watch the final because of Sachin Tendulkar

As a result, Manjrekar later said, he could not watch any of the action towards the end of this match as he was sitting inside the dressing room and Tendulkar had forbidden him to move out of his designated spot.

Manjrekar, the son of former Test batter Vijay Manjrekar, also said that he learned about the result of the match only by listening to the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Although the crowd seemed quite boisterous throughout the game, they fell dead silent towards the end when Kuruvilla was run out; this was when Manjrekar knew that Mumbai had lost the prestigious final to Haryana.

