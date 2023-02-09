"He invited Carey to do something different"- Former Indian all-rounder hails Ravichandran Ashwin for planning his 450th Test wicket

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for the way he planned the wicket of Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey during day one of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Thursday.

Carey played an incredible cameo of 36, unleashing an array of sweeps and reverse-sweeps. However, the cameo could have been a really big knock had Ashwin not intervened and dismissed him at the right time.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Bangar had to say about Ravichandran Ashwin:

"Alex Carey's wicket showed what he was thinking because Carey was able to sweep and reverse sweep Ashwin pretty well early in the game. Ashwin kept the field for him, a short point, a deep point, a short fine leg. He invited Carey to do something different."

Sanjay Bangar congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin on picking up 450 Test wickets

Bangar further explained how Ashwin cleverly bowled into the stumps and away from Carey's rever-sweep arc so he had to reach out for the ball. With this wicket, the veteran off-spinner became the second-fastest overall and fastest Indian bowler to 450 Test wickets.

On this, Bangar stated:

"What Ashwin did well was that he altered the line, bowled outside the line of his front foot and that's how he managed to get his dismissal. Credit to him, he is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 450 wickets."

Ashwin was sent in at No.3 towards the end of the day's play and will be determined to make a telling contribution with the bat too.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland.

