“He just has to follow his work ethic” - Indian batter’s advice to Prithvi Shaw ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer believes that Prithvi Shaw is not bereft of talent, but has to improve his work ethic in order to be back in the scheme of things at the highest level.

Shaw's off-field controversies and poor fitness have played a huge role in his downfall. The last couple of months have been harsh on the opening batter after he went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which was followed by his omission from the Mumbai squad midway through the Ranji Trophy campaign.

He has received lot of encouragement from the cricketing fraternity, including a personal letter from former Australia cricketer and India coach, Greg Chappell.

Iyer had previously stated that players cannot be mollycoddled and emphasized the need for work ethic when asked about Shaw's decline. The Indian batter reiterated the point regarding work ethic during the recently held Idea Exchange.

"Prithvi Shaw also started on a great note. He’s got a great blessing of timing the ball and scoring runs at a great pace. And all of us in the team feel that he is blessed with that phenomenal talent. So, he just has to focus on his work ethic and everything else will follow. He’s God gifted," Iyer said (via The Indian Express).

Prithvi Shaw is currently training in order to improve his fitness and mount a strong comeback. He was recently seen at the Wankhede Stadium during the celebrations commemorating the venue's 50th anniversary.

"He tries and executes certain things while practising with them" - Shreyas Iyer on India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

Shreyas Iyer has worked closely with Abhishek Nayar, beginning from their days together in Mumbai cricket. The pair reunited in the IPL with KKR, where Nayar was assistant coach.

The former all-rounder is now Team India's assistant coach, but is under a lot of pressure. According to reports, the BCCI are doubting his caliber following the recurring poor batting displays, particularly in the longest format. Iyer defended Nayar, and shed light on how he works as a coach.

"Abhishek doesn’t talk to the players much about their mindset. He just tries to make each and every one comfortable around him. And he tries to gain knowledge about the background they come from, their mindset, how they react in a given situation. And culminating all these factors, he tries and executes certain things while practising with them. So, I think that’s his forte as a coach," Iyer said (as per the aforementioned source).

Iyer remarked that Nayar's ability to not change too much of a batter's natural instinct and technique, makes him different from other coaches.

"Whenever he gives you a point, or whenever he tries to improve something in your skills, he won’t be hell-bent towards changing your technique or anything. He would let you be yourself. And he would let you enjoy the sport more than thinking or overthinking about a particular point. And that’s one of the best things about him that makes him a bit different from other coaches," Iyer concluded.

The BCCI's decision to rope in Sitanshu Kotak as an additional batting coach does not bode well for Abhishek Nayar. The upcoming ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy could play a huge role in his fate as Team India's assistant coach.

