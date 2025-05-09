“He did not do justice to his talent” - Former India batter’s massive claim on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre believes Rohit Sharma did not do justice to his apparent talent in the red-ball format. Amre's remarks came after Rohit announced his retirement from Tests on Tuesday, May 7, through his Instagram handle.

Ad

The 38-year-old debuted for India in the red-ball format in 2013 and finished with 67 Tests. Rohit scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Reflecting on Rohit's Test career, Amre said (via TOI):

"Fantastic defensive game and an in-born game-sense that every Mumbai batter usually has. He had that confidence always. He used to play a lot of shots and get caught in the outfield initially. Maybe that is why the early consistency was lacking. But once he figured out his game, he became consistent. But I still feel he did not do justice to his talent as a Test batter."

Ad

Trending

Rohit started his Test career in the lower middle-order before becoming India's opener since 2019. Despite flourishing in long stretches once he became an opener, the veteran batter endured a dismal run over the past few months.

Rohit averaged under 11 with a lone half-century in his last eight Tests, which resulted in India suffering back-to-back series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

"He should have waited till the tour of England and then quit" - Dilip Vengsarkar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Indian skipper and selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes Rohit Sharma should have walked away from Tests after the upcoming England tour. India's next Test assignment is a five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

Rohit starred for India in their 2-2 drawn series in the last tour of England in 2021/22. He finished with 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57, including a century and two half-centuries.

Talking about Rohit's sudden Test retirement, Vengsarkar said (via TOI):

Ad

"He has that rare gift to pick length early. That allows him to defend or attack off front or back foot. He never takes pressure about bowlers or conditions. I fear that India will miss him as an experienced opener. He batted very well in 2021, left a lot of balls and batted time. He should have waited till the tour of England and then quit."

Rohit dropped himself in India's latest Test against Australia in Sydney, owing to poor form in the previous three games, where he averaged only 6.20. Team India will now look for a new captain after his Test retirement ahead of the England tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news