“He did not do justice to his talent” - Former India batter’s massive claim on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre believes Rohit Sharma did not do justice to his apparent talent in the red-ball format. Amre's remarks came after Rohit announced his retirement from Tests on Tuesday, May 7, through his Instagram handle.
The 38-year-old debuted for India in the red-ball format in 2013 and finished with 67 Tests. Rohit scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.
Reflecting on Rohit's Test career, Amre said (via TOI):
"Fantastic defensive game and an in-born game-sense that every Mumbai batter usually has. He had that confidence always. He used to play a lot of shots and get caught in the outfield initially. Maybe that is why the early consistency was lacking. But once he figured out his game, he became consistent. But I still feel he did not do justice to his talent as a Test batter."
Rohit started his Test career in the lower middle-order before becoming India's opener since 2019. Despite flourishing in long stretches once he became an opener, the veteran batter endured a dismal run over the past few months.
Rohit averaged under 11 with a lone half-century in his last eight Tests, which resulted in India suffering back-to-back series losses to New Zealand and Australia.
"He should have waited till the tour of England and then quit" - Dilip Vengsarkar
Former Indian skipper and selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes Rohit Sharma should have walked away from Tests after the upcoming England tour. India's next Test assignment is a five-Test series in England, starting June 20.
Rohit starred for India in their 2-2 drawn series in the last tour of England in 2021/22. He finished with 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57, including a century and two half-centuries.
Talking about Rohit's sudden Test retirement, Vengsarkar said (via TOI):
"He has that rare gift to pick length early. That allows him to defend or attack off front or back foot. He never takes pressure about bowlers or conditions. I fear that India will miss him as an experienced opener. He batted very well in 2021, left a lot of balls and batted time. He should have waited till the tour of England and then quit."
Rohit dropped himself in India's latest Test against Australia in Sydney, owing to poor form in the previous three games, where he averaged only 6.20. Team India will now look for a new captain after his Test retirement ahead of the England tour.
