"He has learned a lot from Mohammad Shami" - Saba Karim lauds Akash Deep's spell in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Akash Deep for bowling an impressive spell in the second Test against England. He disclosed that the Bengal seamer has learned a lot from Mohammad Shami, his domestic cricket teammate.

Deep registered figures of 4/88 in 20 overs as India bowled England out for 407 in their first innings on Day 3 (Friday, July 4) in Birmingham. The visitors were 64/1 in their second innings at Stumps, enjoying a lead of 244 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Saba was asked about Deep picking up a four-wicket haul as soon as he replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI.

"It shows that he has prepared very well. He has the ability to move the ball off the wicket because the seam position at the time of release is fabulous. He has learned a lot from Mohammad Shami," the former India wicketkeeper-batter responded.

"He has spent time with Shami while playing first-class cricket. The only thing he (Shami) has taught him is that if his wrist position is good and the ball is released properly, it doesn't matter whether the pitch is flat or not, and that he needs to concentrate only on seam movement. If that happens, he would definitely get wickets, and that's what Akash Deep did here," he added.

Deep and Mohammed Siraj together picked up all 10 wickets in England's first innings. The Hyderabad seamer registered figures of 6/70 in 19.3 overs.

"Akash Deep proved that his selection was absolutely right" - Aakash Chopra

Akash Deep was preferred over Arshdeep Singh as the third seamer in India's playing XI. [P/C: Getty]

Former India opener Aakash Chopra noted that Akash Deep justified his selection in India's playing XI for the second Test by striking blows with both new balls.

"Akash Deep proved that his selection was absolutely right. He is basically your quintessential new-ball bowler. To be fair, this is a quintessential new-ball pitch as well. In the first 30 overs, the batters' error percentage is high, but as soon as the ball becomes older than 30 overs or so, the control percentage just shoots up," he said (4:10) in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra.'

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the hard yards the 28-year-old has put in first-class cricket have finally yielded him rich dividends.

"Akash Deep picked up wickets with the first new ball. Then he took wickets when the second new ball came as well. He bowls consistently at one spot, and the ball moves slightly left or right. He might not bowl at 140-145 kph, but he consistently bowls at one pace. It also shows that if you have sweated it out in first-class cricket, you eventually reap the rewards of that," Chopra observed.

Deep dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, both for ducks, with the first new ball on Day 2. He broke the threatening 303-run sixth-wicket partnership between Jamie Smith (184*) and Harry Brook (158) by dismissing the latter with the second new ball before getting rid of Chris Woakes (5) to complete his four-wicket haul.

