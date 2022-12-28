"He didn't listen to me" - Aaqib Javed reveals he advised Ramiz Raja to step down as PCB chairman

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed recently disclosed that he advised Ramiz Raja to resign as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. He believes Raza should have stepped down after Imran Khan's regime as Prime Minister ended.

The former cricketer took the reins of the PCB in September 2021 and was ousted last week from the role, with Najam Sethi returning as the chief.

Raza came under fire following Pakistan's humiliating 0-3 loss against England at home and, more specifically, the tracks prepared for the series.

Najam Sethi @najamsethi The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end. The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja @iramizraja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.

Aaqib conceded that his former teammate was a one-man show at the PCB and that he should now let Sethi control the affairs.

"Ramiz Raja was a one-man show in PCB which he admits himself, Cricket Pakistan quoted him saying. "He was given a chance to work for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket. Now let Najam Sethi work in PCB. I advised him to resign from his position and let the newly appointed Government bring the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but he didn't listen to me."

"Ramiz Raja himself should have resigned after Imran Khan's government ended," Aaqib added. "Almost everyone, including PSL franchises, was sad during Ramiz Raja's Chairmanship in PCB. Najam Sethi has started well; the restoration of departments and regional teams will benefit our cricket a lot, and the players will get employment."

Since taking charge, Sethi has brought some seismic changes, starting with the sacking of chief selector Mohammad Wasim. He has appointed former skipper Shahid Afridi as the chief of the interim selection panel, also consisting of Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum.

"It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the two-time chairman vented his anger, stating that Sethi is not the right candidate to chair PCB as he has nothing to do with cricket.

The 60-year-old also revealed that he wasn't even able to take his stuff out of the office.

"It frustrates when you are told to step aside midway through after 12 months when you were given a term of three years, Raza said. "This is to fill a political person. It will not help cricket. It leads to pressure on the cricket board, system, national team and captain.

"The constitution has to be robust. It happens only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the subject at international platforms. They did not allow me to take my stuff out of the office. They don’t have any interest in cricket."

It remains to be seen if the former opener, who has represented Pakistan in 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, will return to the role anytime soon.

