"He was listening to us and playing" - Former coach lauds Tilak Varma's knock in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has lauded Tilak Varma for playing a match-defining knock in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. He noted that it seemed like Tilak was listening to the commentators as the middle-order batter was hitting a boundary whenever they said one was required.

India bowled Pakistan out for 146 after asking them to bat first in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Tilak scored an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries in the chase as the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Nayar praised Tilak for pacing his innings perfectly.

"The best thing was that it's not like he was playing an anchor's role only. At the right time, we were also discussing that a six or a four should be hit now, and at that time, he was listening to us and playing," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that the youngster delivered under pressure on a slightly difficult pitch, terming it an unbelievable knock.

"It was a big game. There was pressure and for the first time in this tournament, India were behind after six overs. So to make a comeback from there on a slow-turning pitch, targeting the right overs, I think it's an unbelievable knock," Nayar observed.

Abhishek Nayar picked mental awareness as the standout attribute in Tilak Varma's innings. Referring to his last-over six off Haris Rauf's bowling, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Tilak could figure out where that ball would come and took a chance accordingly, which showcases his ability and awareness.

"Tilak Varma had to stay till the end if India had to win this Asia Cup final" - Virender Sehwag

Tilak Varma struck three fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 69-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for stitching together a crucial partnership, and the left-handed batter in particular for staying till the end.

"India were behind for sure. Three players had gotten out in the powerplay. However, it seemed like India could make a comeback after Tilak and Samson's partnership. We were discussing in commentary that Tilak Varma had to stay till the end if India had to win this Asia Cup final, and he did that only," he said.

The former India captain also appreciated Tilak for his 'cool and calm' approach.

"You rarely get to see such knocks. It was a big game, a final against Pakistan, and one batter played till the end and won the match. He played extremely cool and calm cricket. He played shots that were in his radar. He didn't take any undue risk," Sehwag elaborated.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson (24 off 21) added 57 runs for the fourth wicket after India had been reduced to 20/3. Tilak and Shivam Dube (33 off 22) then stitched together a 60-run fifth-wicket partnership before Rinku Singh (4* off 1) struck the winning hit.

