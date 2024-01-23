"He is a little embarrassed by the whole thing" - Glenn Maxwell's manager assures that the all-rounder is not being investigated by Cricket Australia 

Glenn Maxwell was recently involved in an incident at an Adelaide pub, leading to hospitalization. But contrary to media reports, his manager stated that Cricket Australia (CA) is not conducting an investigation. The medical team, however, have been in contact with Maxwell to determine whether he suffered a concussion or not during the incident on Friday night.

The all-rounder reportedly made an appearance at a golf club and headed to a pub on the night in question, after he got to know that he will be rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

According to a report by The Age, multiple members present at the venue confirmed upon anonymity that Maxwell had been drinking at the Governer Hindmarsh, where former player Brett Lee's band 'Six and Out' were performing. Maxwell was present with two of his friends while members of the Australian team were also there following the culmination of the series opener against the West Indies.

After the end of the concert, Maxwell and his friends made it backstage to spend some time with the band, which is where he reportedly lost his consciousness. After not responding to the efforts by his friends to wake him up, an ambulance was called, leading to his hospitalization.

“Glenn is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. He was a bit sore and sorry on Saturday, but he’s back in Melbourne and resumed training yesterday. He’s not under investigation by Cricket Australia," Maxwell’s manager Ben Tippett told The Age.

Maxwell apparently regained consciousness on the way to the hospital, and has held talks with head coach Andrew McDonald and chairman of selectors George Bailey on Monday over the events that transpired in the pub.

“He was always due to be rested,” CA’s chief executive Nick Hockley told 2GB on Tuesday. “He’s got some rehab that needs to be done around the one-day series so that is unrelated. As it relates to some of the reports we’re just getting to the bottom of this and it’s too early to speculate.”

The all-rounder is expected to play in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on February 9.

"I think only ‘Maxy’ can answer that one" - Pat Cummins on whether Glenn Maxwell needs to be careful with his choices

The recurring set of incidents is hampering the Glenn Maxwell's credibility among the fans as well as his peers to a great extent.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was asked about what he made of the entire situation. Cummins replied that although he was present at the venue, he did not interact with Maxwell and had left early.

“Potentially, I think only ‘Maxy’ can answer that one,' Cummins said while being questioned about Maxwell's choices. "I was there at the Gov for the concert but I left pretty early – I knew he was in town but I didn’t cross paths with Maxy at all.”

Maxwell had recently stepped down as Melbourne Stars' captain after the team finished sixth in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

