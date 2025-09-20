  • home icon
  "He'll score in this match" - India's World Cup-winning star makes huge prediction ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

“He’ll score in this match” - India’s World Cup-winning star makes huge prediction ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:48 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India have been untroubled in their three wins thus far in the ongoing Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes white-ball vice-captain Shubman Gill will come good in the side's first Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Despite India dominating the group stages with three consecutive wins over the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, Gill's form has been iffy thus far in the tournament.

The stylish right-hander started the competition with a delightful 20* against the UAE but was dismissed for scores of 10 and 5 in their next two games. Much was spoken about Gill's inclusion in the Indian Asia Cup squad, considering his absence from the T20I format for a year.

Talking about Shubman Gill after the Oman clash on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (22:00):

"Shubman Gill coming back to form is very important. I think he'll score in this match (vs Pak). He's the Indian Test captain and likely all-format captain in the future. The ball coming in constantly troubles him because he plays early. My suggestion to him would be to play more straight. Instead of cover driving, he should play the off drive more until he gets set."
Gill's inclusion meant Team India had to break up the successful opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson in the first three Asia Cup outings. The 26-year-old has sub-par T20I numbers, averaging under 30 at a strike rate of 139.63 in 24 games.

"The very fact that they've given him the vice captain means he's a certainty" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Shubman Gill's place is under no threat, considering his appointment as vice-captain before the Asia Cup. The right-hander enjoyed an incredible IPL 2025 season, scoring 650 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 matches.

He continued his brilliant form in the recent Test series in England, scoring 754 runs at an average of 75 with four centuries.

"The very fact that they've given him the vice captain means he's a certainty. In the expected 15-man squad I had pre-Asia Cup, he wasn't in my team. Infact, not many people expected him to be in the 15. But since they've made him the vice-captain, in the future they are trying to make him the all-format captain. Because he had a good IPL also," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Several prolific T20 openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are on the sidelines outside the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
