“He looked like India’s best seam bowler” - Former cricketer’s stunning claim on Nitish Reddy in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy outshone the rest of the pace bowling attack on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Lord's. The right-arm pacer provided the initial breakthroughs with a double strike in the 14th over, to dismiss both openers, and finished the day on 2-46 off 14 overs.

Ad

Team India's frontline pacers tested the English batters with the new ball, but were unable to claim any wickets. In a bold move, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who bowled only six overs in the second Test, was handed the ball after the first hour of play in the first session.

Ben Duckett nicked a stray delivery down the leg side to Rishabh Pant, while Zak Crawley was outdone by a brilliant outswinger later in the over. The all-rounder has bowled 14 overs in the innings so far, already the most in the early days of his Test career.

Ad

Trending

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy for his bowling display, believing that he outperformed the frontline pacers in some phases.

"He was lucky with Ben Duckett, but just those two wickets is not an indication of how Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled right through the day. He almost looked like India's best seam bowler, and that's saying something when you have Siraj, Akash Deep, and Bumrah," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Ad

Prior to the Lord's Test, the most that the all-rounder has bowled in a single Test innings, was 13 overs during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at The Gabba.

"I'm hoping that it instills some confidence" - Sanjay Manjrekar believes Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling display can aid his batting

Nitish Kumar Reddy could not impose himself as a bowler in his maiden Test series in Australia, but has a relatively commendable record in first-class cricket. He has taken 63 wickets in 31 matches at an average of 29.23, including a couple of five-wicket hauls.

Ad

Manjrekar praised the youngster for sticking to the basics during his spell on Day 1.

"I'm hoping that it (double strike) instills some confidence in his batting, because I think there is something there in his batting. Twin failures in the last Test never helps somebody who is looking for self-confidence as a batter. What he did was quite simple, he bowled within his limitations, and it's not like he has got a huge range. So, he just stuck to what he does best," Manjrekar added.

England ended Day 1 of 251-4 after 83 overs, grinding it out against the Indian bowling unit and the testing conditions at times. Joe Root is within touching distance of yet another hundred while Ben Stokes is battling a groin injury ahead of Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news