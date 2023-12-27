"He is looking a lot more relaxed"- Sanjay Manjrekar hails KL Rahul for his incredible 70* on Day 1 of IND vs SA 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been impressed by wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's transformation in the middle-order across formats since his comeback from injury. Rahul scored a fantastic half-century against South Africa at Centurion on Day 1 of the first Test on Tuesday, December 26, slotting in at No.6 with ease.

From a precarious situation at 121/6, the wicketkeeper-batter almost single-handedly took the visitors past the 200-run mark and is still unbeaten on 70*, hungry to add more runs on Day 2.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about the changes he has observed in KL Rahul ever since his Asia Cup hundred against Pakistan. He also explained how Rahul's experience as an opener helped him use his solid technique in the tough conditions and said:

"It's just been that kind of a year for KL Rahul that you knew that if he gets a chance in the middle order (Tests), he will do well. His mindset has been a bit different, he is looking a lot more relaxed ever since the Asia Cup comeback and was brilliant with both bat and gloves in the World Cup. In South African conditions, the challenge was manageable for Rahul because of his solid technique as an opening batter."

Sanjay Manjrekar on how No.6 role suits KL Rahul

Sanjay Manjrekar was also delighted to see KL Rahul smartly farm the strike while batting with the tail and also being proactive enough to know when to go for the boundaries. He believes that even after Rishabh Pant comes back into the Indian Test team, Rahul could make a strong case for himself at No.6.

On this, Manjrekar said:

"He (Rahul) has the game to find boundaries on the third-fourth ball of the over and then farm the strike while batting with the tail. As someone who batted at No.6 at the start of my career, I know it is important to be able to play the second new ball well. Rahul has the technique to manage that as well. When Pant comes back he will definitely be the keeper-batter in the team. But Rahul looks like an ideal fit at No.6."

A rain-curtailed but action-packed Day 1 at Centurion ended with India at 208/8, they will hope that Rahul can add as many runs as possible on Day 2.

