"He makes our job a bit easier" - KL Rahul praises skipper Rohit Sharma for easing the pressure on rest of the Indian batters

Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul hailed skipper Rohit Sharma for his attacking batting, resulting in the reduced burden of scoring rate on those who followed him on the line-up.

Team India has been in sensational form to open the 2023 World Cup, winning all four games comprehensively. Sharma has been in magical batting form and is the leading run-scorer thus far, with 265 runs at an average of 66.25 and a 137.30 strike rate.

The skipper also scored a World Cup record-breaking seventh century against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma's batting to the official broadcaster after the Bangladesh clash, Rahul said:

"When you have batters like that going really hard in the power play, then it just becomes a bit more easier for us in the middle order. Especially in the last few games when we have chased, I had to walk in with 60 runs and to get 60 runs in 151 160 balls so that he makes our job a bit easier and all the rest of the team going forward."

The 36-year-old scored another quickfire 48 off 40 deliveries with seven fours and two maximums to kickstart the Indian run chase in their latest outing against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul eased his way to a run-a-ball 34 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win with almost nine overs to spare.

"He's been a phenomenal player over the years" - KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma has been in sublime form since the Asia Cup.

KL Rahul continued heaping praise on Rohit Sharma for his ability to pace an inning and play conventional shots despite playing attacking cricket.

The Indian skipper recently became the second fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, behind only teammate Virat Kohli. Rohit boasts a phenomenal 31 ODI centuries with an average of over 49 in 255 games and is the only batter with three double tons in the 50-over format. KL Rahul said:

"I don't think Rohit walks in with that mindset, that he wants to take bowlers down. He's in good nick. He's been a phenomenal player over the years and he knows how to pace his innings. And once he gets off a few boundaries, then he knows how to get on top of the bowlers and he's just done that with proper cricket shots here. You don't see him slogging the ball or you don't see him innovating. You know, he plays proper cricket shots and stay balanced and hit the ball."

Thanks to Sharma's scintillating form, Team India has produced four relatively comfortable run chases in the World Cup.

They will take on the only other undefeated side of the tournament, New Zealand, at Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.