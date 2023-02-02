"He has the makings to reach the league of Virat and Rohit" - Virat Kohli's coach makes bold prediction on Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that Shubman Gill has what it takes to reach the levels of Rohit Sharma and his former pupil. Rohit Sharma and Kohli have been serial match-winners for India over the past decade and have shown some unreal consistency.

Of late, Gill has shown that same hunger for runs and consistency across formats. Hence, Rajkumar feels there's a chance that he will end up reaching the heights that the aforementioned veterans have for India.

Speaking to India News, here's what Rajkumar Sharma had to say about Shubman Gill (126*) breaking Virat Kohli's record of highest individual T20I score for India (122*):

"It is great to see that the youngster has overtaken two greats of the game in that list. This shows that he has the hunger to score big. Virat and Rohit have won so many games for India and as a team, you want new players to step up too. I believe Gill has the makings to reach the league of Virat and Rohit."

Reetinder Sodhi on Shubman Gill's early cricketing days

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi has played all his domestic cricket for Punjab. He has been well aware of Shubman Gill's caliber right from when the youngster used to play at the U16 level. Sodhi pointed out that even there, Gill used to score a truckload of runs and bat for long periods of time.

The former cricketer reckons that his habit of occupying the crease for a long time has helped Gill dish out big scores consistently. On this, he stated:

"Shubman has worked really hard since childhood when his father was his coach. We used to often hear that there was a youngster at the Punjab Cricket Association who used to bat the whole day.

"Be it U-16, U-19 or here at the international level, Shubman Gill has continued his habit of scoring a truckload of runs and it is this habit that is helping him become supremely consistent."

Gill has now silenced his critics with his maiden T20I hundred, as many felt he just wasn't made for the shortest format.

