"He is the master of chasing" - Suniel Shetty picks Virat Kohli as his current favorite cricketer

Popular Indian actor Suniel Shetty recently revealed that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is his favorite cricketer. He stated that he did not want to pick KL Rahul as his choice because he was a family member.

Shetty pointed out how Kohli is exceptional when it comes to chasing targets. He suggested that the Men in Blue are never out of the game when the right-hander is at the crease. The actor-businessman made those comments at the Moneycontrol Creator Economy Summit.

"My favourite cricketer in today's time is definitely Virat Kohli. KL is my son. When it's family, you don't talk about family. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli because he is the master of chasing," Suniel Shetty said.

Virat Kohli has justified his 'Chase Master' moniker time and again. The ace batter has been phenomenal in the ongoing 2023 World Cup as well, chalking up 345 runs from six outings at an average of 88.50.

Shetty also spoke about how he aspired to be a part of the Indian team. He noted that while he could not make it, his dream was fulfilled by Rahul.

"I wanted to play for the country. That is being manifested through my son-in-law," he added.

KL Rahul has also played some wonderful knocks in the ongoing ICC event. He delivered a clutch knock under pressure against Australia, remaining unbeaten on 97 to help the Men in Blue secure a six-wicket win.

India found themselves in a precarious position in the match, with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer getting out for ducks. Rahul and Kohli formed a brilliant 165-run stand for the fourth wicket, helping the team power their way back into the contest.

KL Rahul married Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, in January at the Bollywood star's Khandala mansion.

"I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds" - Virat Kohli on his illustrious career

Opening up on his stellar cricketing career, Virat Kohli recently stated that he never imagined he would score the number of hundreds and runs that he has in 12 years.

The Delhi-born cricketer suggested that he had not planned that his career would pan out this way. He also thanked god for blessing him with so many wonderful performances.

Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said:

"If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how God has blessed me with such a career span and performances."

"I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly," he continued. "Nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you. I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years."

Kohli will be seen in action on Thursday, November 2, when India take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.