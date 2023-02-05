"He may not have such domination against any other batter"- Former Pakistan cricketer on Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif believes Indian star Virat Kohli's biggest test will come against Pat Cummins in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Thursday.

Cummins has been simply sensational against Kohli in Tests, having picked up his wicket five times in six matches and conceding just 84 runs. The Australian skipper has also shown what he can do if the ball starts to reverse, given his recent exploits in Pakistan.

In a recent video on the YouTube channel 'Caught Behind', Rashid Latif explained what makes Pat Cummins a dangerous bowler in Tests. He said:

"Pat Cummins has really troubled Kohli by dismissing him five times in six games. He may not have such domination against any other batter. The way he angles the ball in and then manages to take it away will trouble batters like Kohli and Babar Azam. So this is definitely a battle to watch out for and Cummins will be a threat whether the ball is new or reversing."

Mohammed Siraj is as crucial to India as Pat Cummins is to Australia: Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif also praised Mohammed Siraj for his incredible rise across formats of late. The current No.1 ODI bowler also bowled incredibly well in the Test series against Bangladesh and Latif feels he could inflict damage on the visitors.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Siraj has shown that he bowls well, particularly to left-handers. So the wickets of Warner and Head will be crucial. The way he has been bowling in the recent white-ball games and also the way he bowled in Bangladesh, Siraj could be as crucial for India as Cummins is for Australia."

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes