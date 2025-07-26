He may even retire" - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is nearing the twilight of his Test career. He suggested that with the fast bowler's injury concerns, it won't be a surprise if he ends up retiring from red-ball cricket in the near future.

Kaif's comments came after Day 3 of India's ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The star bowler bowled just one over with the second new ball before walking off the field.

While he returned after Tea and bowled a few overs, his pace dropped below 130 kmph at a point, a rare occurrence for the speedster. The 31-year-old rolled his ankle while walking down the stairs, possibly hampering his rhythm.

Kaif indicated that a self-respecting person like Bumrah could soon announce his retirement if he fails to give it his all due to fitness issues. He said on his YouTube channel, 'Mohammad Kaif':

"I think you may not see him (Jasprit Bumrah) playing in the upcoming Test matches, and he may even retire. He is struggling with his body, and we have seen his pace drop in this Test match. He is a self-respecting person. If he feels that he isn't able to give his 100 per cent for his country, pick wickets and win matches, then he himself will refuse. That's my gut feeling."

It is worth mentioning that Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 28 overs and bagged a solitary scalp in England's ongoing first innings. Kaif pointed out that there wasn't enough carry to the wicketkeeper even when he got Jamie Smith caught behind. He added:

"Whether he got wickets or not is a different thing, but the speed at which he bowled was around 125-130 kmph. The wicket that he took, the wicketkeeper had to dive forward to take the catch. A fit Bumrah gets caught behind above the keeper's shoulders. His balls zip past the batters; it doesn't matter if it's Joe Root or Ben Stokes. He is such a bowler who can dismiss batters at will."

Meanwhile, England ended Day 3 at 544/7, swelling their lead to 186. Joe Root played a 150-run knock from 248 balls, while skipper Ben Stokes remained unbeaten at 77 off 134 balls.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have taken two wickets apiece so far, while Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj have claimed one wicket each.

"Fans should be prepared to watch Test matches without Jasprit Bumrah" - Mohammad Kaif raises concerns over Indian pacer's fitness

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the second Test of the ongoing series as part of his workload management. He is expected to play just three games in the five-match series.

Mohammad Kaif stated that the Indian fans should be prepared to watch Test cricket without Bumrah. While he hoped that his prophecy wouldn't come true, he reckoned that the bowler didn't seem to be enjoying his bowling.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the same video:

"First, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin went, and now maybe our Indian fans should be prepared to watch Test matches without Jasprit Bumrah. I pray that my prediction goes wrong, but from what I have seen in this Test, it seems to me that he is not enjoying it at all."

Kaif believes that Bumrah was still passionate about contributing to the team's success, but his body hasn't supported him. He remarked:

"The passion and intensity are still the same to play for the country, but the guy has lost physically. He has lost to fitness. His body is not supporting him. His failure in this Test clearly testifies that there will be problems in the coming days. Perhaps you won't get to see him play."

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is a do-or-die encounter for the Shubman Gill-led side as they trail 1-2 in the series. A fully fit Jasprit Bumrah would significantly boost India's chances of bowling out England early on Day 4.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

