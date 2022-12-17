“He might feel that the captain doesn’t trust him” – Reetinder Sodhi says KL Rahul underbowled Kuldeep Yadav

Former India player Reetinder Sodhi reckons stand-in captain KL Rahul underbowled premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Day 4 (Saturday, December 17) of the ongoing Chattogram Test.

He pointed out that the left-arm wrist-spinner took a five-wicket haul in the first innings against Bangladesh. So he must have been given plenty of overs to boost his confidence and not the other way around.

The veteran thinks that the team management should sit down with Rahul and explain to him how he could have used Kuldeep better and finished the game on the fourth day.

Sumit Kaushik @sumitkaushik092

#KuldeepYadav

@imkuldeep18

@BCCI @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash Why kuldeep yadav is not getting enough overs to bowl , something is not right . He looks victim of team's politics. Why kuldeep yadav is not getting enough overs to bowl , something is not right . He looks victim of team's politics.#KuldeepYadav @imkuldeep18 @BCCI @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash

Speaking on India News, Sodhi said:

“When you don’t call him to bowl and let him field in the deep, he’ll keep waiting. He might feel that the captain doesn’t trust him. I think the team management will discuss with KL Rahul that he could have used Kuldeep in a better way.”

He continued:

“Underbowling Kuldeep Yadav today is a big question. He could've been used better because he is your wicket-taking bowler. He bowled magnificently well in the first innings. It’s important to raise the confidence of your premium bowler.”

Kuldeep Yadav bowled 17 of 90 overs on the fourth day. He bowled six overs during the first session, where India failed to pick up a wicket. The left-arm spinner took the prized wicket of Litton Das.

Saba Karim hails Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav

Saba Karim hailed Axar Patel for picking up three crucial wickets against Bangladesh on a tough day on the field for the visitors. He praised him for his unplayable deliveries to dismiss Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The former India player added that Axar and Kuldeep should finish the game for India on Day 5 by taking the remaining four wickets quickly. He said:

“I feel Axar Patel will finish the Test for India on Day 5. How he bowled was impressive. He trapped Yasir and forced Mushfiqur Rahim to play from the backfoot and then bowled an unplayable ball. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel’s combination will work tomorrow.”

A win would help India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The second Test begins in Dhaka on Thursday (December 22).

