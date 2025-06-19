“He might not score three centuries” – Former India cricketer’s blunt take on Shubman Gill ahead of 2025 ENG vs IND 1st Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has expressed his doubts over reigning captain Shubman Gill’s ability to score three tons during the five-match Test series in England. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed how Gill has failed to deliver in England.

Speaking about the technical aspect, Kaif highlighted the importance of solid defense to score big in away conditions. He, however, backed the 25-year-old to be consistent in the series to ensure India performs well in English conditions.

On the eve of the first Test, Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

“6:17 – I think it won’t be easy for Shubman Gill to score three centuries in the series. The ball moves in England, you need a solid defense. You need an idea of the off stump; you have to leave the balls because it moves late. If he stays consistent, scores 50s or 60s and a century in one of the games, then he’ll do his job as a captain.”

“His record is not that good in England. He is an attacking batter with a higher back lift, whenever he’ll play, he’ll play quickly but in England, you need attacking as well as solid defense. You have to leave the deliveries. You need to face the spells when the ball moves a lot. Like I said solid defense, he might be able to do it. He is a great white-ball batter. Loves playing every ball, an attacking batter, so, he might not score three centuries but might hit two tons,” he added.

Shubman Gill has amassed 1,893 runs in 32 Tests (59 innings) at an average of 35.05 with the help of five tons and seven half-centuries.

In away Tests, the right-hander has 716 runs in 28 innings, averaging 27.54, comprising one ton and two fifties. In England, he has managed just 88 runs in six innings at a poor average of 14.66. The Punjab batter recently managed 93 runs in five innings during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

“I want to be the best batter in this series” – Shubman Gill downplays captaincy burden ahead of 2025 ENG vs IND 1st Test

Shubman Gill downplayed the burden of captaincy on the batting front ahead of the first Test against England. He said in the pre-match press conference (via India Today):

“When I go out there to bat, I want to think like a batter, not a captain. That can add pressure. I want to be the best batter in this series.”

As a skipper, Shubman Gill amassed 650 runs in 15 innings for the Gujarat Titans (GT) at an average of 50, including six half-centuries in IPL 2025. He was equally brilliant in the 2024 season with 426 runs in 12 innings.

