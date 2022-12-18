"He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill

Mohammad Kaif feels Shubman Gill might have to wait on the sidelines if Rohit Sharma returns to the Indian side for the second Test against Bangladesh.

Gill scored 110 runs off 152 balls in India's second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. His knock helped the visitors set a massive 513-run fourth-innings target for Shakib Al Hasan and Co., who lost the game by 188 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked whether Gill should retain his place in the playing XI if Rohit is fit and available for the next Test, to which he responded:

"It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back."

The former Indian batter believes the Punjab opener should not be too concerned about his place for the second Test, elaborating:

"He has the form. If I am Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player."

Gill's 110-run knock was studded with 10 fours and three sixes. He strung together a 113-run second-wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (102* off 130) which helped India bat Bangladesh out of the game.

"His 2022 has been fantastic" - Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been prolific at the top of the order in ODI cricket.

Kaif highlighted that Gill has enjoyed a terrific run this year, explaining:

"Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the youngster will eventually become a regular member of India's Test XI, observing:

"You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well."

There is no clarity as of now on whether Rohit will be fit and available for the second Test in Mirpur. The regular Indian skipper might not want to risk aggravating his injury if he is not fully recovered considering the Men in Blue's hectic schedule ahead.

