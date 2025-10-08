“He is a much better option than Dhruv Jurel” - Mohammad Kaif slams star batter’s omission from AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has criticized the selectors for leaving out Sanju Samson from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on October 19. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced the 15-member squad, with Dhruv Jurel earning a call-up ahead of the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter.

Speaking during a YouTube live session on his channel on Tuesday, October 7, Kaif reacted to Samson’s omission. The 44-year-old praised Jurel’s recent form, noting his 125-run performance in the opening Test against the West Indies, but argued that Samson would have been a better fit for the middle order in the Australia ODIs.

He pointed out Samson’s ability to hit sixes, especially against spinners, as a crucial strength in Australian conditions. Kaif said:

“I feel that Dhruv Jurel played really well when he scored that century (against WI). He looked very compact and organized, and he is definitely the future of Indian cricket. He has that ability to score in every match. But leaving out Sanju Samson was a wrong decision because Sanju usually plays in the lower order, around number 5 or 6, and for that position, he is a much better option than Jurel.”

“At that spot, you need someone who can hit sixes, especially against spinners. We saw Sanju Samson’s strength in the Asia Cup. If he had gone to Australia, he would have hit Adam Zampa for maximums. He’s in the top 10 for most sixes in the IPL, and he fits perfectly at number 5 or 6 in Australian conditions. Right now, we tend to focus only on current form, like how well Jurel played recently, and in doing so, we forget players like Sanju who have been performing consistently and are deserving,” he added.

Sanju Samson has represented India in 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs at an impressive average of 56.66, which includes three half-centuries and a century. Dhruv Jurel, on the other hand, is yet to make his debut in the format.

“He always stays under the radar” - Mohammad Kaif’s massive praise for the veteran all-rounder

In the same video, Mohammad Kaif lauded Ravindra Jadeja’s consistency and longevity, likening him to the late iconic actor Dev Anand. He said:

“There was an actor named Dev Anand, known as the “evergreen” star. If that title suits anyone after him, it’s Jadeja. For so many years, he has quietly come in, scored runs in tough situations, and taken wickets. He is the No. 1 all-rounder in Test cricket. He always stays under the radar, people talk the least about him, and I think Jadeja likes that. He prefers to do his work quietly, and that’s why he’s had such a long career.”

He also addressed Jadeja’s omission from the ODI series, pointing out that Washington Sundar’s versatility and skill set might have influenced the selectors’ decision. Kaif remarked:

“Washington Sundar played one good, quick innings in England, and now the selectors feel that since he’s an off-spinner, he can bowl in the powerplay. Jadeja is a left-arm spinner, and then there’s Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar, being an off-spinner, can bowl with the new ball, especially to Travis Head, and the selectors probably thought that since they already have left-arm options, they should keep another option in the form of Sundar.”

Ravindra Jadeja has represented India in 204 ODIs, scoring 2,806 runs at an average of 32.62, which includes 13 half-centuries. The 36-year-old has also picked up 231 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

