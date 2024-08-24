"He must be knowing that I play cricket" - Shikhar Dhawan shares an endearing message for son Zoravar after retirement

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan got a bit emotional while speaking about his son Zoravar in an interview after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket. He stated that he would want his son to see him as a good human being more than a successful cricketer.

Dhawan, who last represented India in December 2022, announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. He shared a short video message on his official social media handles to confirm the same.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the 38-year-old reflected on several aspects on his professional and personal life. Asked how he would like his son Zoravar to remember his cricket career, the batter replied:

"[As a] A good player who did well for his team and served his country well. I want him to see me as a good human being, who brings positivity or good deeds for the society. That is more important for me rather than a career.

Trending

"I don't know whether he is aware or not; he must be knowing that I play cricket," the Delhi cricketer went to add in a slightly emotional tone.

Expand Tweet

Zoravar stays with the cricketer's ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee. Dhawan and Mukherjee got divorced last year after a failed marriage. In an emotional post on social media in December 2023, shared on Zoravar's birthday, the former India cricketer stated that he has no access to his son.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely," the left-handed batter wrote in the post that went viral.

Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi court on grounds of 'cruelty' inflicted on the cricketer by Ayesha.

What Shikhar Dhawan said about his failed marriage

Earlier, in an interview to Aaj Tak in March 2023, Dhawan opened up on his failed marriage and commented that he had failed to see the red flags.

“I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience," he said in the interview.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about his cricketing achievements, Dhawan ended his international career with 10867 runs in 269 matches, with 24 hundreds and 55 fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️