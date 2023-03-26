“When I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags” - Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his failed marriage

Veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that when he fell in love, he could not see the red flags, which is why his marriage did not work out. Taking responsibility for his failed relationship, he added that experience has made him wiser.

Dhawan fell in love with Melbourne-based Aesha Mukerji, an amateur kickboxer. The two tied the knot in 2012. Mukerji, 12 years older than Dhawan, was a mother of two daughters from her previous marriage. The couple, though, parted ways in September 2021.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Dhawan shared his frank views on why his marriage failed. Refusing to blame anyone, the Indian player said:

“I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field. The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn’t have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience."

The 37-year-old added that if he falls in love and decides to get married in the future, he will be able to see the red flags because of the experience he has gained. The opener said:

“Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with. When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship.

“So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on.”

Dhawan and Mukerji have one son from their marriage, Zoravar, who was born in December 2014.

“They should not take an emotional decision in haste” - Shikhar Dhawan's relationship advice to youngsters

Speaking from his own experience, Dhawan urged the youth, who are in relationships, to take their time and not hurry into marriage.

He said that it's very important to know the person you are likely to spend the rest of your life with very well. The left-handed batter explained:

“Youngsters, when they get into relationships, they need to experience it. That’s important. They should not take an emotional decision in haste and get married. Spend a couple of years with the person and see whether your cultures match and whether you enjoy each others’ company.

“It’s also like a match; some might need 4-5 relationships, others might take 8-9 to figure things out. There is nothing bad in that. You will learn from it, and when you take a decision on marriage, you will have some experience.”

Speaking of cricket, the opener is set to lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes