"He did not need messages out there" - Michael Vaughan's massive statement on Ravindra Jadeja's slow batting on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did not require any outside interference regarding his batting tempo during the second innings of the second Test, because Team India skipper Shubman Gill was playing alongside him from the other end. The left-handed batter struck his second fifty of the contest, but was unwilling to look for runs for the majority part of his innings despite the visitors being in the driver's seat and eyeing a declaration.

Team India had a comfortable lead of over 400 runs when Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat in the second session following Rishabh Pant's dismissal. However, the all-rounder scored only 25 runs off 68 deliveries when the second session ended on Day 4.

He showed intent in the final session to eventually end with an unbeaten 69 off 118 deliveries, but his approach when India needed to give their bowlers time to claim 10 wickets, was slammed by fans and pundits.

Vaughan opined that Jadeja's batting approach was to ensure that a potential England win was completely ruled out.

"He (Jadeja) did not need messages out there because the captain was with him. It was clear for me from the way Jadeja came out and played, it was like, 'We are going to make sure that England don't have a chance in this Test match." Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Harry Brook said in an interview last night that whatever they set, we will chase. I think Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill probably thought what we will do to England is put them in an uncomfortable position. India have said to England that you can't win this game," Vaughan added.

The declaration eventually came midway through the final session after Shubman Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy were dismissed in quick succesion.

"Rishabh Pant threw his bat a couple of times which went further than some of my sixes" - Michael Vaughan on the southpaw's brisk fifty in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

A major reason why India were able to bat the extra overs and have a lucrative cushion of runs was Rishabh Pant's splendid counter-attack. The wicket-keeper came all guns blazing out to take on the England bowlers, recording a quick-fire half-century.

His innings included a number of his trademark quirks, which included the pull shot where he tumbles down while trying to get underneath the ball, while also losing his bat on a couple of occasions while trying to go hard. One of such instances was during his dismissal in the 47th over.

"Rishabh Pant threw his bat a couple of times which went further than some of my sixes. He is a cricketer in this era that every time he walks out, I'm like this (excited), because I have no idea really what is going to happen, but I know whatever happens, I'm going to be entertained. Even his defensive shots entertain me," Vaughan said.

Pant scored 65 runs off 58 deliveries, recording eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 112.07. India set England a massive 608-run target in the final innings, and the new ball pacers were able to claim three wickets before stumps.

Ahead of Day 5, England are placed at 72-3, with 536 runs spearating them from the target. The pair of Harry Brook and Ollie Pope are unbeaten at the crease.

