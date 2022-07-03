"He doesn't need to prove a point by being ultra-aggressive" - Kevin Pietersen on Ben Stokes' dismissal on Day 3 at Edgbaston

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen was unimpressed with captain Ben Stokes for recklessly throwing his wicket away on Day three of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Pietersen advised Stokes to learn from Jonny Bairstow and curb his ultra-aggressive approach.

Stokes, who resumed alongside Jonny Bairstow on day three with England at 84-5, struck three boundaries to shift the pressure back on the visitors. The left-hander also received a few reprieves, dropped by Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. However, Stokes failed to cash in on his good fortune and holed out to Bumrah in Thakur's first over.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Pietersen called for Stokes to curb his attacking instincts and make opposition bowlers earn his wicket. The 104-Test veteran said that Stokes doesn't need to take the game to the opposition every time:

"I would tell Ben Stokes that he doesn't need to prove a point by being ultra-aggressive," said Pietersen. "Ben Stokes has an aura that when he walks out to the wicket, the bowler needs to be bowling his best deliveries in order to get him out. What I see at the moment with Ben Stokes is someone who's the captain, the leader, and he is trying to command some sort of authority by running at bowlers."

Pietersen continued:

"Ben Stokes can stand still and do what Jonny Bairstow's doing here today. He doesn't need to run at bowlers; he doesn't need to lose his head, and he doesn't need to slog balls straight up in the air when England are in all sorts of strife."

Stokes departed for 25 to hand the tourists the initiative within an hour of the day's play. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 106, but the visitors took a vital lead of 132 runs.

"He's too good a player to slog it up in the air" - Kevin Pietersen on Ben Stokes

Kevin Pietersen. (Credits: Getty)

Continuing on Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersen said that the England captain must take a leaf out of Bairstow's book and learn to play with controlled aggression.

"I would not tell him at all to not go after the bowlers in the way he goes after the bowlers, but please stand still and watch what Jonny Bairstow is doing at the moment, because he's too good a player to slog it up in the air, slog it to mid-off and slog himself out," said Kevin Pietersen.

The visitors have stretched their lead to nearly 200 with over 30 overs left on the third day. England have dismissed Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari but face a tall chase in the fourth innings.

