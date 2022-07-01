"He needs to bring that discipline into his game" - Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill's dismissal in IND vs ENG fifth Test 

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Shubman Gill needs to be more disciplined and put more value into his wicket following his dismissal in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston earlier today (July 1). The opening batter was caught at slip for 17 following a bright start against the new ball.

Opening the innings alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, Gill looked in good touch, hitting a boundary off James Anderson in the first over. The 22-year-old, showing intent, only dealt out boundaries before his innings came to a premature end.

His downfall came after he tried to poke a delivery well outside off stump. Zak Crawley comfortably claimed the catch at second slip to send Gill back to the pavilion.

Dissecting Gill's wicket, Ravi Shastri said while commentating for Sky Cricket:

"That's unfortunate. He (Shubman Gill) is a class act. He needs to bring that discipline into his game. That's a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it. This is a boundary-scoring ground but you need to put value on your wicket. You have to stick there and runs will come eventually,"

Gill made his Test debut during Ravi Shastri's reign as Team India head coach. The Punjab-born batter showed great promise in foreign conditions against a rampant Australian bowling unit. However, injuries and inconsistencies have rendered him a backup opener in the red ball squad.

"He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work" - Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill

The young batter was in line to play during the tour of England last year, however, a calf injury ruled him out for several months. Despite missing the tour, Gill had played in England during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, where he scored 28 and 8 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Opining that Gill will be disappointed with the manner of his dismissal, Shastri said:

"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off-stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots."

Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) Early Lunch has been taken. #TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) Early Lunch has been taken.#TeamIndia 53/2 at Lunch on Day 1 bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #ENGvIND Weather permitting, second session to restart at 12.48 PM local time (5.18 PM IST) https://t.co/Xmxv2QIYRq

After being put in to bat by Ben Stokes, India lost two wickets for 53 runs in the first session. An early lunch was called after rain interrupted play in Birmingham.

