"He needs to give that respect to Rohit and Kohli" - Shoaib Akhtar on Hardik Pandya's responsibility during transition phase

Shoaib Akhtar feels it is Hardik Pandya's responsibility to ensure that the legendary pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are phased out respectfully.

Following last year's T20 World Cup semi-final exit, Rohit and Kohli have not been part of the Indian T20 side, with Hardik being the captain. With the ODI World Cup coming to a heartbreaking end in the final against Australia, the side will likely enter its transition phase.

The next 50-over World Cup will be played in 2027 when Rohit and Kohli will be 40 and 39, raising questions about their participation in the tournament.

Speaking to Zee News, Akhtar felt Hardik needs to ensure the duo are given their due respect before they bid farewell.

"I'm maybe putting pressure on Hardik Pandya through this but he needs to give that respect to Rohit and Kohli. He is in the team because of them. The kind of favours he has got in the team from them should be repaid. And they are legends of Indian cricket, so they should be given due respect before they are let go," said Akhtar.

Akhtar further pointed toward how India's predecessors showed the utmost respect for their successors.

"When Dhoni came, he gave respect to Sachin Tendulkar. When Virat came, he respected Dhoni. When Rohit replaced Virat, he also gave him respect. So, now it's up to Hardik Pandya how he wants to send these two great players off. It's up to him now to put his put down. And he has to bid them goodbye respectfully. They deserve this respect," added Akhtar.

Team India's next major ICC event is the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in the Caribbean and U.S.A in June next year.

Considering Rohit and Kohli's absence in the T20Is since the previous World Cup, it remains to be seen if they will be in the scheme of things for the tournament next year.

"Do you get a better opener than Rohit in the world right now?" - Shoaib Akhtar

Kohli and Rohit were in blistering form in the 2023 World Cup.

Shoaib Akhtar feels that the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have several years of cricket left in them even at their advanced age of 35 and 36, respectively.

Despite Team India failing to cross the final hurdle against Australia in the summit clash of the 2023 World Cup, the veteran batters had a tournament to remember with the bat.

"If you ask do Rohit and Kohli have cricket left in them? Yes, definitely. Do you get a better opener than Rohit in the world right now? No, you don't," said Akhtar.

Kohli was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 765 runs at an average of over 95, with three centuries and six half-centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit was responsible for India's rampaging starts in the powerplay, amassing 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94.

Unfortunately for India, the pair's best efforts could not help them break their ten-year ICC title drought.