"He needs to learn a lot" - Salman Butt pinpoints Shaheen Afridi's weakness 

Salman Butt reckons that while Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is exceptional with the new ball, there is still some scope for improvement in his bowling in the latter stages of the innings.

Butt opined that Shaheen's second and third spells aren't very effective compared to his new ball bursts. The former Pakistan opener said (31:38) in his latest YouTube video:

"He is one of the best bowlers in the world with the new ball, especially in the first three or four overs. But when you see his second and third spells, I think he needs to learn a lot. He is not the same bowler and becomes a normal bowler once the ball gets older. He has the potential and is mentally very strong. So, there is every chance of him becoming a very, very good and complete bowler."

Shaheen Afridi has failed to make a significant impact with the ball so far in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The left-arm seamer has bagged four wickets from three outings. It is worth mentioning that he finished wicketless in the Men in Green's opening contest against the Netherlands.

"Nobody should discuss this or have a problem with someone worshipping" - Salman Butt on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz on the field

Mohammad Rizwan has received severe criticism for offering namaz on the field during Pakistan's 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, also filed a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that Rizwan defeated the spirit of sports with his act.

Salman Butt, however, suggested that people should not have a problem with the wicketkeeper-batter worshipping. He remarked (27:00):

"If any individual is standing somewhere and praying to his God, or whatever his relation is with his creator, it is up to him. Nobody should discuss this or have a problem with someone worshipping. That's the world that we need to live in."

Pakistan will be seen in action on Friday, October 20, when they take on Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.