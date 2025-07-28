“He has never played 3 Tests in a row” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive praise for Indian youngster amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for his heroic effort to help the visitors draw the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Playing only his 12th Test, the youngster walked into bat early on Day 5 with India at a precarious 188/3, still trailing by 123 runs, to avoid an innings defeat.However, the 25-year-old displayed immaculate skills to weather the English storm and complete his maiden Test century. Sundar added an unbeaten 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who also completed his three-figure score in the process.Talking about the pair's fightback after the completion of the drawn fourth Test, Karthik said on Sky Sports (1:25):&quot;Two players who are going to be very important in the near future. One very experienced and the other just finding his feet in International cricket. (Sundar) Just playing his 12th Test match and has never played 3 Tests in a row, so for him to come here, apply himself after batting at No. 8 in the first innings, to bat at No. 5 because Pant wasn't around, and to show that kind of courage, determination and skill was unbelievable.&quot;He added:&quot;And Jadeja has just been a warrior in this series. Every time India has needed it, had four fifties on the bounce, and now has a hundred. It's not actually the numbers but the way they've gone about it.&quot;Jadeja has been in incredible batting form in the ongoing series, with 454 runs at an average of 113.50, including four half-centuries and a century. Meanwhile, Sundar crossed the 200-run mark in the series with his Manchester century at an average of 51.25.&quot;One of the better draws India has seen&quot; - Dinesh KarthikDinesh Karthik praised Team India and their batters for pulling off a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England. After conceding a first-innings lead of 311 and being reduced to 0/2 in the second innings, the visitors eventually finished on 425/4.With their batting heroics, India staved off a series defeat and still trail 1-2, heading into the final Test.&quot;It's been beautiful to watch from an Indian point of view because this team is going to be around for sometime now. And a draw like this, when everything was against them, for them to comeback in this Test, after feeling like everything was done at 0/2, to leave it at 425/4 was quite astounding. It's one of the better draws India has seen,&quot; said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).The fifth and final Test of the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at the Oval, starting July 31.