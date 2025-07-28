“He has never played 3 Tests in a row” - Dinesh Karthik’s massive praise for Indian youngster amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 09:58 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Dinesh Karthik was effusive in his praise for one of India's youngsters [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for his heroic effort to help the visitors draw the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Playing only his 12th Test, the youngster walked into bat early on Day 5 with India at a precarious 188/3, still trailing by 123 runs, to avoid an innings defeat.

Ad

However, the 25-year-old displayed immaculate skills to weather the English storm and complete his maiden Test century. Sundar added an unbeaten 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who also completed his three-figure score in the process.

Talking about the pair's fightback after the completion of the drawn fourth Test, Karthik said on Sky Sports (1:25):

"Two players who are going to be very important in the near future. One very experienced and the other just finding his feet in International cricket. (Sundar) Just playing his 12th Test match and has never played 3 Tests in a row, so for him to come here, apply himself after batting at No. 8 in the first innings, to bat at No. 5 because Pant wasn't around, and to show that kind of courage, determination and skill was unbelievable."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"And Jadeja has just been a warrior in this series. Every time India has needed it, had four fifties on the bounce, and now has a hundred. It's not actually the numbers but the way they've gone about it."

Jadeja has been in incredible batting form in the ongoing series, with 454 runs at an average of 113.50, including four half-centuries and a century. Meanwhile, Sundar crossed the 200-run mark in the series with his Manchester century at an average of 51.25.

Ad

"One of the better draws India has seen" - Dinesh Karthik

Ad

Dinesh Karthik praised Team India and their batters for pulling off a memorable draw in the fourth Test against England. After conceding a first-innings lead of 311 and being reduced to 0/2 in the second innings, the visitors eventually finished on 425/4.

With their batting heroics, India staved off a series defeat and still trail 1-2, heading into the final Test.

"It's been beautiful to watch from an Indian point of view because this team is going to be around for sometime now. And a draw like this, when everything was against them, for them to comeback in this Test, after feeling like everything was done at 0/2, to leave it at 425/4 was quite astounding. It's one of the better draws India has seen," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).

The fifth and final Test of the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at the Oval, starting July 31.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications