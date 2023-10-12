"He is a nice guy" - Naveen-ul-Haq on burying the hatchet with Virat Kohli during IND vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq seemed to have sorted out their differences, as the two were seen shaking hands and sharing a hug during the 2023 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday (October 11).

Kohli and Naveen were involved in an on-field altercation during the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the two have moved on from that and buried the hatchet.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Naveen stated that his rift with Kohli was only limited to the field. He also suggested that the media blew the heated exchange out of proportion.

Naveen said:

"He is a nice guy, a good player, and we shook hands. It’s always in the ground; it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said we are done with that, and I said yes, we are done with it. We shook hands and hugged."

Virat Kohli continued his impressive form in the 2023 World Cup, notching up his second half-century on the trot. He remained unbeaten on 55 against Afghanistan as the Men in Blue successfully chased down the 273-run target with eight wickets in hand.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the top performer with the bat, scoring 131 runs off just 84 balls. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits.

Virat Kohli came to Naveen ul-Haq's rescue after the latter was being trolled by the Delhi crowd

Following the on-field spat with Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq was subjected to trolls and was often greeted with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants.

It was expected that he would encounter a similar situation during the game against India, considering that the match was at Kohli's home ground in Delhi.

While the crowd heckled Naveen during the game, Kohli came to the fast bowler's rescue, asking the spectators to stop mocking him.

India's 2023 World Cup campaign has started off on a fantastic note. With two wins from as many fixtures, they are currently placed second in the points table.