“He obviously leads his franchise in IPL” - Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer leading ODI team 

India men’s team chief selector Ajit Agarkar has spoken about Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer being a potential leader in the 50-over format. The 47-year-old was asked about Iyer during his press conference on Thursday, September 25, while announcing India’s 15-member squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies, starting October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Earlier in the day, the BCCI announced India A’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia A, with Iyer named as captain. Speaking about the 30-year-old, Agarkar noted that he leads his IPL franchise (Punjab Kings) and that India A games give the selection panel an opportunity to observe if a player possesses leadership qualities. Ajit Agarkar said:

“I don't think we've discussed the 50 format. At the moment we had to pick the team for these two Test matches. Look, Shreyas is a senior player. He obviously leads his franchise in IPL cricket. He's one of the senior guys. He was captain for India A as well. It's not like because of that we are looking at him as a Test captain. So, you are trying to find qualities of a leader in a lot of people, and India A sort of gives us an opportunity to see if somebody has that ability.”

Ad

Trending

Ajit Agarkar also addressed Iyer’s decision to opt out of red-ball cricket for six months due to fitness concerns, emphasizing that the team wants him to continue performing in ODI cricket. He added:

“Unfortunately, I think the statement was put out already with regards to his fitness in terms of red-ball cricket. He won't be available, and that gives us a chance. I mean, he's been a key player in one-day cricket over the last few years. So, he gets three games before we go to Australia, and more than anything, we want him playing and playing well there because he becomes a key member in the one-day squad.”

Ad

Shreyas Iyer has played 70 ODIs, scoring 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22 and a strike rate of 100.00, including 22 fifties and five centuries.

“Has been one of top performers” - Ajit Agarkar on Ravindra Jadeja’s appointment as vice-captain for the West Indies series

In the same interaction, Ajit Agarkar addressed Ravindra Jadeja’s appointment as vice-captain in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who missed out on the squad due to injury. Agarkar noted that the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to be available for the South Africa series in November. He said:

Ad

“I mean, that's essentially the reason I think Rishab is the vice-captain at the moment and a key player, but unfortunately hasn't quite recovered to make this particular Test series. We're hopeful that he'll be available for South Africa. And Jadeja has been one of your top performers. So, with a lot of experience, that's essentially the reason.”

Ravindra Jadeja has played 85 matches, scoring 3,886 runs at an average of 37.72, including 27 fifties and five centuries, and has taken 330 wickets at an average of 25.16, with 15 five-wicket hauls to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news