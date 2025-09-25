RCB star named Rest of India captain for Irani Cup 2025; Shreyas Iyer returns as skipper for India A vs Australia A series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named the India 'A' and the Rest of India (ROI) squads for the unofficial ODI series against Australia 'A' and the Irani Cup, respectively. Rajat Patidar will lead the ROI team in the clash against Ranji Trophy champions, Vidarbha, while Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain of India 'A'.

Ad

Rajat Patidar had recently led the Central Zone to victory in the Duleep Trophy after Dhruv Jurel had to be withdrawn at the last minute due to a groin injury.

The Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup, scheduled to begin on October 1 in Nagpur, features Ruturaj Gaikwad as vice-captain. The squad also features prominent names from the domestic circuit like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Deep, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar. It is to be noted that India's home Test series against the West Indies is scheduled to begin from October 2 onwards.

Ad

Trending

The squad also features Ishan Kishan and Aryan Juyal as the wicket-keepers. This marks the former's return to action after sustaining an injury during his county spell with Nottinghamshire in June.

Manav Suthar, who recently picked up a five-wicket haul in the ongoing second unofficial Test against Australia 'A', also features in the squad, despite being linked to a potential maiden call-up to the national squad.

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup 2025 match against Vidarbha

Ad

Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain

Shreyas Iyer set to lead India 'A' in List A matches against Australia 'A' after requesting red-ball break

The BCCI had announced the India 'A' squad for the List A matches against Australia 'A' last week, where Rajat Patidar was named captain for the series opener, while Tilak Varma was slated to lead the team in the remainder of the matches.

Ad

However, according to the revised squads, Shreyas Iyer has taken over the leadership duties for all three matches, with Tilak Varma to be his deputy in the second and third one-day contests. Rajat Patidar has been excluded from the squad entirely since his appointment as captain of the ROI squad for the Irani Cup.

The star batter had reportedly requested a break from red-ball cricket owing to workload and injury concerns.

Ad

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format. He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," BCCI's statement read.

Ad

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

The series against Australia 'A' is scheduled to begin on September 30, with all three matches to be played in Kanpur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️