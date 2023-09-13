"He was one of the slowest Indians to reach 2000" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma for being one of the fastest to reach the 10000-run mark in ODIs

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for reaching the 10000-run milestone quickly after a slow start to his ODI career.

Rohit reached the landmark during his 53-run knock in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12. His innings helped the Men in Blue set a 214-run target for Dasun Shanaka and Co. on a spin-friendly surface and they went on to win the game by 41 runs to book a spot in the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra recalled that Rohit wasn't firing on all cylinders when he was batting in the middle order in the initial part of his career. He observed:

"There were some milestones as well in batting. Rohit Sharma, we believe in Sharma, we believe in karma. He was one of the slowest Indians to reach 2000 but then he used to bat down the order, in the lower-middle order or the middle order."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the stylish batter's career saw an upswing once he started opening and that he hasn't looked back thereafter. He stated:

"He didn't have a very solid start to his international career but after that, once he started opening, he gathered pace, and now he is one of the fastest to 10000 ODI runs, I mean mount 10000. Well Done Ro Superhit Sharma."

Rohit is the second-fastest to 10000 ODI runs, having done so in 241 innings, behind only Virat Kohli's 205. He has amassed 8001 runs at an excellent average of 55.95 in 160 innings as an opener.

"He batted absolutely differently" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's knock against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma's 48-ball 53 was the only half-century in India's innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma continued his love affair with Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"He batted absolutely differently and he loves Sri Lanka a lot in any case. He has hit two double centuries against them. The way he hit a straight six to complete his 10000 runs, there was something in that as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it was apt that the opener reached the 10000-run mark with a maximum. He said:

"It was because you identify Rohit Sharma with his six-hitting ability and Rohit did that only. It was an extremely beautiful six straight down the ground. The Indian openers actually gave a very good start."

Rohit struck seven fours and two sixes during his innings. He added 80 runs in just 11 overs with Shubman Gill for the opening wicket, a partnership which made a telling difference in the end.

