"He did what he was paid to do"- Mitchell Johnson takes a dig at David Warner again despite a sensational 164 during AUS vs PAK 1st Test

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson claimed that David Warner didn't do anything out of the ordinary after scoring a sensational 164 against Pakistan in the first Test in Perth.

The two Aussies have been in the news ever since Johnson wrote an explosive column for the West Australian, questioning whether Warner deserved a farewell Test because of his involvement in the Sandpapergate scandal.

Mitchell Johnson once again took to his column for the West Australian and indirectly claimed that David Warner was a bit lucky to not get dismissed early on in the first innings. He wrote:

"On day one of the first Test against Pakistan Warner rode his luck early on - and it could have gone either way - and you take that and he went on to make 164. He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday's duck in the second innings."

Mitchell Johnson defended his earlier column on David Warner

Mitchell Johnson further wrote about why he felt he was right to question David Warner getting the farewell Test ahead of the series. He felt that with Tests against Pakistan and West Indies, Australia had a chance to look at some fresh faces in their potential Test rebuild.

On this, Johnson explained:

"I think my opinion in this column a couple of weeks ago is still valid. He hadn't scored runs in about three years apart from the double century last summer. Another point made was that a soft summer like this, with Australia expected to comfortably beat Pakistan and the West Indies, was the perfect time to look at blooding some new players into an ageing team."

He added:

"They could have given some new guys some really good time out in the middle this summer and backed them in. That's going to be much harder across the next two summers when India and England visit for five-Test series."

Australia thumped Pakistan by a massive margin of 360 runs in the first Test in Perth and Warner's hundred has all but ensured that he would get the farewell game he desired.