"He is pain-free" - Khaled Mahmud hopeful of Shakib al Hasan's availability to face India in 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team's director Khaled Mahmud remains optimistic about captain Shakib al Hasan featuring in the big game against India on Thursday. However, Mahmud stated that the all-rounder will undergo a final scan to determine his availability against India.

The spin-bowling all-rounder suffered a left quad injury during Bangladesh's seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Chennai. The veteran continued batting and completed his quota of 10 overs of left-arm spin, but was in apparent pain.

Mahmud revealed that the seasoned cricketer warmed himself up with swimming and gym sessions and has progressed well contrary to expectations. The former captain said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"Shakib is getting better. He is pain-free. But we will know the full scenario when he hits the nets tomorrow. He will also do running between the wickets. We are hopeful that he can play against India. He worked in a swimming session, and some upper-half work in the gym today. There will be a scan tomorrow which will give us a clearer picture of his situation. Usually these injuries produce a lot of pain. It is tough to walk around even. He is quite well. It is giving us hope."

The 36-year-old is yet to sparkle with the bat, but he has been decent with the ball, claiming five wickets in three matches at an average of 27.20.

"We don't want him to miss the rest of the tournament after playing one more game" - Khaled Mahmud on Shakib al Hasan

Shakib al Hasan. (Credits: Twitter)

The 52-year-old asserted that Shakib al Hasan's chances of playing depend upon being fully fit as Bangladesh don't want to risk their captain now, ahead of more important matches. He added:

"Shakib wants to play, so if the situation is that he is 85-90% fit, like he was in the last game after getting injured, we are hopeful too. But it depends on his 100% fitness. We don't want him to miss the rest of the tournament after playing one more game. There are six matches remaining. It is the doctor and physio's call. We don't want to trouble him in the long term. If he gets clearance from the physio, he will play."

Bangladesh have lost 2 out of 3 matches and desperately need a win against India to stay alive in the World Cup race.