"He was pedestrian in India" - Former India seamer's scathing take on Ben Stokes ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 27, 2025 12:54 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes has excelled with bat and ball in the ongoing Manchester outing [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian pacer Dodda Ganesh shot down the hype around England captain Ben Stokes by questioning his performances across conditions ahead of Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test. The 34-year-old achieved the rare double of scoring a century and picking up a five-wicket haul to put England in the driver's seat after four days.

Stokes became only the fifth captain in Test history to achieve the monumental century and five-wicket double. It was his first century and five-wicket haul in two and eight years, respectively.

The maverick all-rounder boasts 14 centuries and five 5-wicket hauls in his 115-match Test career.

Yet, Dodda Ganesh downplayed Stokes' achievements on his X handle by questioning his performances across conditions, especially in India.

"A genuine all rounder is the one who delivers irrespective of the conditions. With due respect to Stokes, he was pedestrian in India. The likes of Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Imran Khan will always stay a few notches above the modern day all rounders," posted Dodda Ganesh.
Stokes' five-wicket haul helped England restrict India in their first innings to 358 before his century propelled the hosts to a massive 669. However, a possible hamstring injury has prevented the England captain from bowling in the second innings as India reached 174/2 at stumps on the fourth day.

How has Ben Stokes performed in Tests in India?

Dodda Ganesh is validated when we look at Ben Stokes' all-round Test numbers in India. The veteran all-rounder has played 14 red-ball games in India but has only one century and a five-wicket haul.

Ben Stokes' batting average is a dismal 27.66 in 28 innings in India, and his bowling average of 37.64 is also a considerable drop-off from his overall career Test numbers. His captaincy was put to the sword in England's most recent Test tour of India last year, with his side suffering a 1-4 series defeat.

Stokes struggled massively with the willow in the series, averaging under 20 in 10 innings. He bowled only five overs in as many Tests in the 2024 Indian tour, picking up a solitary wicket.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
