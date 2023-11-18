“He performed the way Shami has done for India” - S Sreesanth’s huge praise for South African pacer

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth heaped praise for young South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee for his spirited performance in the 2023 World Cup. Comparing Coetzee’s efforts to that of seasoned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, Sreesanth added the Proteas fast bowler gave his heart out during the tournament.

Coetzee, 23, was one of the star performers in South Africa’s 2023 World Cup campaign, which ended with a three-wicket loss to Australia in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The right-arm pacer was Proteas’ leading wicket-taker in the competition with 20 scalps in eight matches at an average of 19.80.

Coetzee lifted his game in commendable fashion, making up for the absence of experienced Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

Reserving special praise for the young South African, Sreesanth told Sportskeeda:

“Hats off to Gerald Coetzee, the way he bowled, with his heart on his sleeves. He performed the way Shami has done for India. He is playing in his first World Cup and has shown so much of energy under the conditions. He gave his heart out.”

The 40-year-old added that Coetzee could have made an even bigger impact in the semi-final against Australia had skipper Temba Bavuma given him an attacking field.

“If there was a slip for him… that is what captaincy is all about. Increasing the pressure in pressure situations. I said this during commentary as well, if Sourav Ganguly was South African captain, Australia would have lost,” the former India pacer opined.

Defending a small total of 212, Coetzee dismissed Steven Smith and Josh Inglis to keep South Africa’s faint hopes alive before Mitchell Starc (16*) and Pat Cummins (14*) guided Australia home.

“Hazlewood was relentless” - Gautam Gambhir picks standout performer in South Africa-Australia WC semis

While Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round show in the second semi-final, former India opener Gautam Gambhir picked Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood as the standout performer.

According to Gambhir, the right-arm pacer utilized the conditions to the hilt.

“The way Josh Hazlewood started, he was relentless. If you can bowl like that against Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen… He may not have claimed a lot of wickets, but only 20-22 runs were given away in the first 10 overs in a World Cup semi-final. No doubt conditions were in bowlers’ favor, but utilizing them is another matter. The way he utilized the conditions, he is my performer of the game,” he commented.

Hazlewood dismissed in-form South African batters De Kock (3 off 14) and Van der Dussen (6 off 31) in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, finishing with excellent figures of 2/12 from eight overs, which included three maidens.